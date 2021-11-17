71.9 F
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Clarksville Police Department is searching for Runaway Juvenile Shanyah Shields

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Shanyah Shields (Black/Female).

Her foster mother reported her as a runaway on November 3rd, 2021 and she was last seen around 9:00pm on November 2nd.

She is 5’ tall and weighs 120 pounds.


If anyone sees Shanyah or has information on her whereabouts, please call 911 so Clarksville Police officers can check on her welfare or contact CPD Detective Jackson, 931.648.0656, ext. 5319.

