Marsha Blackburn, Mike Braun, GOP Senators Officially File Challenge To Joe Biden’s Vaccine Mandate For Businesses

Washington, D.C. – Today, Wednesday, November 17th, 2021, the formal challenge against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate under the Congressional Review Act will be filed by Republican U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn, Mike Braun, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell along with Senators Dan Sullivan, Bill Hagerty, Roger Marshall, Mike Lee, James Lankford, Rick Scott, Rand Paul, Cynthia Lummis, Shelley Moore Capito, Marco Rubio, John Barrasso, Cindy Hyde-Smith, John Thune, Jerry Moran, Roger Wicker, Richard Burr, Mike Rounds, John Hoeven, Pat Toomey, Tommy Tuberville, James Risch, Mike Crapo, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Joni Ernst, Kevin Cramer, Josh

Hawley, John Boozman, Jim Inhofe, Chuck Grassley, Todd Young, John Kennedy, Ron Johnson, Ben Sasse, Steve Daines, Deb Fischer, Lindsey Graham, Thom Tillis, John Cornyn, Tim Scott, Bill Cassidy, Roy Blunt, Richard Shelby, Rob Portman, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney.

Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12) (Ranking Member, Subcommittee on Workforce Protections) and other members in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced the same bill.

The Congressional Review Act is the official process for Congress to eliminate an executive branch rule. The resolution has been received by the Senate and referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP).

This move to overturn President Joe Biden’s vaccine or test mandate for private employers is guaranteed a vote on the Senate floor. The rule was transmitted to the Senate on November 16th, setting up a Floor vote as soon as early December.

“The formal challenge to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates is a step in the right direction for the American people. Biden’s ultimatum exacerbates issues faced by hardworking Americans by forcing workers to get jabbed or be fired. Republicans are unified in our opposition to President Biden’s abuse of power, and the formal challenge we introduced today represents the national momentum against this federal overreach.” – Senator Marsha Blackburn

“Today, Senate Republicans will formally challenge the overreach of federal power that is President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses, and I urge the Senate to vote in favor of this disapproval resolution when it comes to the Floor for a filibuster-proof, simple-majority vote as soon as early December. Republicans are united against President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses, but this federal overreach is not a partisan issue, and the consequences of this mandate are affecting Americans in all 50 states.” – Senator Mike Braun.

Background

On September 8th, OSHA, President Joe Biden announced vaccine mandates that extend to 80 million private sector workers and additional mandates on millions of federal workers and contractors.