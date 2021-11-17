Tennessee Gas Prices fall Two Cents

Nashville, TN – AAA says gas prices across Tennessee continue to stabilize, decreasing nearly two cents, on average, over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.13 which is 9 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.26 more than one year ago.
“A slight dip in gas demand, possibly due to seasonal driving habit changes, is contributing to some price relief at the pump,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
“Unfortunately, the ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time,” Cooper stated.
Quick Facts
- 18% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00
- The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.92 for regular unleaded
- The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.38 for regular unleaded
National Gas Prices
Consumers caught a little break as the national average price for a gallon of gas leveled off at $3.41, down a penny since last week. Since October 30th, the national average has fallen on nine different days, after having risen steadily each of the previous 31 days.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.6 million bbl to 212.7 million bbl last week. Gasoline demand dropped from 9.5 million b/d to 9.26 million b/d. This drop coupled with an increase in the domestic crude oil supply caused downward pressure on prices. However, pump prices will likely remain elevated for consumers as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel.
Today’s national average of $3.41 is 11 cents more than a month ago and $1.29 more than a year ago, and 81 cents more than in 2019.
National Oil Market Dynamics
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 80 cents to settle at $80.79. Crude prices decreased slightly last week as inflation fears weighed on the market. Additionally, prices also fell after EIA reported that the total domestic crude supply increased by 1 million bbl to 435.1 million bbl last week.
Tennessee Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($3.17), Morristown ($3.17), Memphis ($3.16)
- Least expensive metro markets – Cleveland ($3.04), Clarksville ($3.08), Chattanooga ($3.11)
Tennessee Gas Price Averages
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
|
Monday
|
Sunday
|
Week Ago
|
Month Ago
|
One Year Ago
|
Tennessee
|
$3.133
|
$3.138
|
$3.148
|
$3.046
|
$1.870
|
Chattanooga
|
$3.106
|
$3.116
|
$3.143
|
$3.005
|
$1.772
|
Knoxville
|
$3.155
|
$3.156
|
$3.159
|
$3.084
|
$1.841
|
Memphis
|
$3.162
|
$3.167
|
$3.176
|
$3.049
|
$1.915
|
Nashville
|
$3.140
|
$3.145
|
$3.157
|
$3.054
|
$1.894
|
