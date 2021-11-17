Tennessee Titans take on Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium, Sunday

Tennessee Titans (8-2) vs. Houston Texans (1-8)

Sunday, November 2st1, 2021 | Noon CST

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (8-2) put a six-game winning streak on the line this week as they host the AFC South rival Houston Texans (1-8). Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for noon CST on Sunday, November 21st, 2021.

The Titans have won eight of their initial 10 games for the first time since going 10-0 to begin the 2008 season. Their six-game winning streak is the longest active winning streak in the NFL, and at 8-2, they are tied with the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers for the best record in the NFL.

Sunday’s contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon, analyst James Lofton and reporter Sherree Burruss. Fans can live stream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android), as well as on desktop computers and mobile web at TennesseeTitans.com. Restrictions apply.

For information and more streaming options visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Titans hosted the New Orleans Saints last week and preserved their winning streak with a narrow 23-21 victory. The Saints scored a late touchdown and could have tied the score with a two-point conversion.

However, the Titans’ defense thwarted the try, and an ensuing onside kick recovery by wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine sealed the victory. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed for 213 yards and a touchdown, registering a 105.9 passer rating. He also rushed for a one-yard touchdown, giving him his fourth performance of 2021 with at least one passing touchdown and at least one rushing touchdown—the most in the NFL through 10 weeks.

The Tennessee Titans defense registered four sacks against the Saints, marking the third time in four games the unit had at least that many. Jeffery Simmons led the way against New Orleans with a pair of sacks, giving him five total sacks in the past two games. His 7.5 sacks in 2021 are a career-high.

Meanwhile, outside linebacker Harold Landry III added a sack to bring his 2021 total to a career-high 10 sacks. He is the team’s first defender since 2016 (Brian Orakpo) to reach double-digit sacks in a season. Landry has at least a half-sack in eight consecutive contests.

With the win, the Titans improved to 7-0 against teams that made the NFL playoffs in 2020. With five such wins in the last five weeks, they became the second team in NFL history to win five straight contests with each of the wins coming at the expense of a participant in the previous year’s postseason, joining the 2003 Philadelphia Eagles.

One more win this season will guarantee the Titans a winning record for the sixth consecutive season—every season since executive vice president/general manager Jon Robinson arrived in 2016. The only previous stretch in which the Titans/Oilers achieved at least six straight winning records was a seven-year run from 1987 to 1993.

About the Houston Texans

The Texans are in their first season under head coach David Culley, a Middle Tennessee native who was hired by the Texans after two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens as assistant head coach/pass coordinator/wide receivers coach.

Culley grew up in Sparta, Tennessee, and then played quarterback at Vanderbilt University. He has coached at Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky, Chattanooga, Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), and Austin Peay State University (APSU).

Culley and his staff will have an extra week to prepare for the Titans after coming off their bye last week. The Texans are the first team this season to have a bye prior to their matchup with the Titans, although the Titans did face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 after the Jaguars played a Thursday night game in Week 4.

Prior to the bye, the Texans were 1-8, with their victory coming in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. At quarterback, Tyrod Taylor returned to the Texans starting lineup in Week 9 at the Miami Dolphins following a stint on injured reserve. In his three total starts in 2021, he has passed for 656 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.