Thursday, November 18, 2021
News

Clarksville Police Department asks help in locating Runaway Juveniles Alvaro Neri-Farias, Destiny Dunn

Alvaro Neri-Farias and Destiny Dunn
Alvaro Neri-Farias and Destiny Dunn

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two runaway juveniles, 14-year-old Alvaro Neri-Farias (Hipanic/Male) and 13-year-old Destiny Dunn (White/Female).

On November 16th, 2021 at around 2:30pm, both juveniles walked away from their school on Cunningham Lane. Destiny was last seen wearing a brown polo-type shirt with a black jacket; while Alvaro was seen wearing all black.

If anyone sees Alvaro Neri-Farias or Destiny Dunn or has information on either of their whereabouts, please call 911 so Clarksville Police Officers can check on her welfare or contact CPD Detective Weaver, 931.648.0656, ext. 5692.

