Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juveniles Lanycia Byers, Devin Handy

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is again asking for the public’s assistance in locating two runaway juveniles, 14-year-old Lanycia Byers (Black/Female) and 15-year-old Devin Handy.

Lanycia ran away within an hour of being returned home yesterday morning. Devin Handy ran away this morning around 7:20am.

Byers is 5’ 5” and weighs about 105 pounds, she was wearing a blue hoodie and black pants. Devin Handy is 5’6” and weighs about 145 pounds, there is no clothing description for him.

If anyone sees Lanycia Byers or Devin Handy or has information on their whereabouts, please call 911 so Clarksville Police Officers can check on their welfare or contact CPD Detective Howard, 931.648.0656, ext. 6662.