50.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 18, 2021
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juveniles Lanycia Byers, Devin Handy
News

Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juveniles Lanycia Byers, Devin Handy

News Staff
By News Staff
Lanycia Byers and Devin Handy
Lanycia Byers and Devin Handy

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is again asking for the public’s assistance in locating two runaway juveniles, 14-year-old Lanycia Byers (Black/Female) and 15-year-old Devin Handy.

Lanycia ran away within an hour of being returned home yesterday morning. Devin Handy ran away this morning around 7:20am.


Byers is 5’ 5” and weighs about 105 pounds, she was wearing a blue hoodie and black pants. Devin Handy is 5’6” and weighs about 145 pounds, there is no clothing description for him.

If anyone sees Lanycia Byers or Devin Handy or has information on their whereabouts, please call 911 so Clarksville Police Officers can check on their welfare or contact CPD Detective Howard, 931.648.0656, ext. 6662.

Previous articleClarksville Police Department asks help in locating Runaway Juveniles Alvaro Neri-Farias, Destiny Dunn
Next articleClarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile Jazzlyn Ozen
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online