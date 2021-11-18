43.8 F
Clarksville Police Department reports CTS Bus on Fire on Hiter Street

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently out on Hiter Street with a Clarksville Transit System (CTS) bus that caught fire.

At approximately 7:51am, the CTS bus engine compartment caught fire and pulled over at the corner of Hiter Street and Franklin Street.

All of the passengers were able to get off the bus and no one was injured. Clarksville Fire Rescue is on scene and has extinguished the flames.


Currently, Hiter Street is blocked off and Franklin Street between Hiter Street and Third Street is shut down.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to avoid that area until the scene can be cleaned up and vehicles removed.

