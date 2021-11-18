50.4 F
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Clarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile Jazzlyn Ozen

Jazzlyn Ozen
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Jazzlyn Ozen (Black/Female).

Ms. Ozen initially ran away in March 2021 from her residence in Clarksville. She was located and transferred to a home in Nashville. She has been listed as a runaway from Nashville and is believed to be back in Clarksville.


Jazzlyn is 5’4”, weighs approximately 140 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Nashville Metro Police Department is the agency that has her reported as a runaway, their phone number is 615.862.8600.

If anyone sees Jazzlyn Ozen, or has information regarding her whereabouts, please call 911 so Clarksville Police Officers can check on her welfare or contact CPD Detective Walden, 931.648.0656, ext. 5489.

