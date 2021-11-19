APSU Men’s Basketball travels to Dayton, Saturday

Austin Peay (1-2 | 0-0 OVC) at Dayton Flyers (1-2 | 0-0 A-10)

Saturday, November 20th, 2021 | 1:00pm CT

Dayton, OH | Memorial Coliseum

Clarksville, TN – For the third consecutive game, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team hits the road, traveling to the Buckeye State for a showdown with Dayton on Saturday, November 20th.

Tip-off between the Govs and Flyers is set for 1:00pm inside UD Arena.

Austin Peay vs. Dayton Series History

Series Record vs. Dayton: Austin Peay trails 0-4

Last Meeting: November 11th, 2016 • Dayton, Ohio • Austin Peay 68, Dayton 96

Watch Live

ESPN+ / Bally Sports Ohio (Jim Day – PBP, Derrick Dukes – Color)

About the APSU Govs

Austin Peay State University enters Saturday’s contest with an overall record of 1-2 and is coming off back-to-back losses on the road at Southern Illinois and Purdue Fort Wayne. APSU is averaging 67.0 points per game and shooting 42.6 percent from the field.

A-10 Match-Up

Against opponents from the A-10 Conference, Austin Peay State University has a 5-11 record all-time including a 2-4 record on the road. APSU’s last win over an A-10 opponent was a 64-62 victory at Saint Louis in 2010.

We Got The Three’s, Three’s, Three’s

The APSU Govs registered 12 three-pointers at Purdue Fort Wayne, marking the first double-digit performance from long distance since February 4th, 2021. The 12 threes were four shy of the school record.

Let The Three’s Fly

Against Purdue Fort Wayne, the Govs recorded 30 three-point attempts. The 30 attempts were the most since November 30th, 2016. Through three games this season Austin Peay State University has 74 three-point field goal attempts, the second-most in the OVC.

The Big Three

The Govs offense is a three-headed monster in the form of Tariq Silver, Elijah Hutchins-Everett, and Caleb Stone-Carrawell. The three are each averaging 13.3 points per game and have accounted for 59.7 percent of APSU’s total offense.

Big Man In The Middle

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett notched a career-high 12 rebounds at Purdue Fort Wayne on Tuesday. The freshman center ranks fifth in the OVC at 8.3 rebounds per game.

Need An Assist

Junior Carlos Paez ranks ninth in the OVC at 3.3 assists per game. Paez had a season-best five assists at Purdue Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

Young Govs

APSU has nine newcomers on the 2021-22 roster, tied for the sixth-most in the NCAA.

Tickets

Season tickets for the 2021-22 campaign are on sale now. Please visit letsgopeay.com/buytickets or contact the Govs Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) for more information.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



Following its contest on Saturday, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team will have a week off before returning to the court on Saturday, November 26th at Howard. The Govs head to TCU on November 29th before returning home on Sunday, December 5th against Milligan.

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.