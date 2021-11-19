Austin Peay State University announces game day experience ahead of regular-season finale

Clarksville, TN – We are excited to welcome you to Austin Peay State University (APSU) this Saturday as the Governors host Tennessee Tech in the home finale of the 2021 football season!

From all the things you have come to expect out of your gameday experience in Stacheville such as Stache Street, Tailgate Alley, and the Gov Walk, to even more fun and exciting family-friendly events, there is no better place to be than at Austin Peay State University this Saturday!

APSU Govs vs. TTU Golden Eagles

Austin Peay State University’s football team looks to take after the volleyball team – that swept Tennessee Tech, Thursday, in the first round of the OVC Volleyball Championship – when it kicks off against the Golden Eagles at 2:00pm, Saturday!

With a win, the Governors would secure its first winning season under head coach Scotty Walden and send its 15 seniors out with one final win!

Chick-fil-A Wilma Rudolph Stache Street

It wouldn’t be an Austin Peay State University Football gameday without the Chick-fil-A Wilma Rudolph Stache Street. Taking over Marion Street from the Foy Center to Henry Street, the area will provide fans the opportunity to enjoy an array of food truck options, activities, and more in a family-friendly environment!

The Stache Street festivities also feature Clarksville-native DJ Snacks who will be playing music leading up to kick off against the Golden Eagles!

Austin Peay State University campus police will begin closing parking along Marion Street between the Foy Center crosswalk and Henry Street Friday night. At 12:00pm fans will be able to walk along Stache Street and enjoy it until 30 minutes prior to kickoff (1:30pm). At approximately 2:00pm, Marion Street will reopen to traffic.

Tailgate Alley + GNASH!

For the 10th season, Austin Peay State University athletics presents Tailgate Alley in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Limited single-game spaces are available for $20.00 per game and season-ticket members will have access to purchase a season-long tailgating pass for the price of $75.00 per spot.

Fans will be able to take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 10:00am Beginning at 12:30pm, Austin Peay State University campus police will close the lot to further parking for the day.

As you are walking down Tailgate Alley, make sure to stop by and say hi to our friend Gnash and the Nashville Predators Energy Team while they help us cheer on the Govs!

Gov Walk

The Govs Walk will begin at 11:20pm and is where the football team will make their on-campus entrance. Fans are encouraged to join the band and cheer team as we cheer on the football team during their walk to Fortera Stadium. The Govs Walk will start at the beginning of Tailgate Alley on Drane Street.

Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit organization with a driving passion to feed the world through children’s feeding initiatives, community outreach, and disaster response, will be selling towels to raise money for their causes. They will be located on Stache Street, Tailgate Alley and in Fortera Stadium.

Bojangles and Tennova Giveaways

Bojangles and Tennova will be having giveaways across multiple gates across Fortera Stadium! Make sure to pick up your Bojangles’ seat cushions and sunglasses and your Tennova water bottles before going to cheer on the Govs!

COVID-19 Coronavirus Protocols

Austin Peay State University Athletics is committed to the health and safety of all fans, athletes, and staff. While masks are not required outdoors, they are recommended. Austin Peay’s COVID-19 protocols are available online.