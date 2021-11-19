Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball takes to the road to face Butler

Austin Peay (2-1) at Butler (0-3)

Saturday, November 20th, 2021 | 11:00am CT

Indianapolis, IN | Hinkle Fieldhouse

Clarksville, TN – Looking for its third-straight win and its first road win of the season, Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hits the road for a Saturday showdown with Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tip-off is at 11:00am CT.

First-year head coach Brittany Young ‘s Governors dropped the season opener at Evansville, but have responded with back-to-back wins against Pikeville and North Alabama in the Winfield Dunn Center. Butler is still looking for its first win this season, the Bulldogs have dropped three-straight contests in Hinkle Fieldhouse to open the season.

Saturday’s matinee contest will be broadcast by the BIG EAST Digital Network (BEDN) on FloHoops.com. BEDN subscriptions on FloHoops start at $7.99 a month.

About the Butler Bulldogs

After a tenth-place finish in the BIG EAST during the 2020-21 regular season and a first-round loss to No. 7 Providence in the 2021 BIG EAST Tournament, Butler was tabbed to finish at the bottom of the league’s preseason coaches’ poll this season.

In his eighth season at the helm of Butler women’s basketball, head coach Kurt Godlevske had to replace a trio of starters this season. Genesis Parker — Butler’s second-leading scorer from last season — returns after averaging 12.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game last season, while shooting 36.5 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from three-point range.

After spending her freshman season at Eastern Kentucky, Kendall Wingler has started in three-straight games for the Bulldogs in her second collegiate season. Wingler scored 17 points last time out against Ball State, she averaged 8.0 points per game in two meetings with the Govs last season.

This season, Alex Richard and Zoe Jackson are averaging 13.0 and 10 points per game, respectively, for Butler. Tenley Dowell leads the Bulldogs with 7.0 rebounds per game, while Wingler and Jackson have each dished out a team-high seven assists this season.

Series History and Lasting Meeting

This is the fifth meeting in a series that dates back to 1997; Austin Peay State University trails the all-time series, 1-3. Austin Peay State University’s lone win in the series came in its first-ever meeting with Butler, when the Govs beat the Bulldogs, 71-70, on January 20th, 1997 at the Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville. All three of Butler’s wins in the series have come at Hinkle Fieldhouse or at a neutral site

Junior guard Michaela Campbell led Austin Peay State University with 11 points in the season opener, but the Governors fell to Butler, 75-54, on November 11th, 2017 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Brianne Alexander and Jemiah Harrison added nine and eight points, respectively. Freshman Brianah Ferby led the Govs with four rebounds in her collegiate debut, while redshirt junior Falon Baker dished out a team-best three assists.

Butler shot 49 percent from the floor and were led by a 30-point performance from Whitney Jennings. Jennings knocked down all four of the Bulldogs three-pointers and dished out a team-high four assists, while also grabbing three rebounds. Tori Schickel and Michelle Weaver added 14 and 11 points, respectively, for Butler, with Schickel pulling down a team-best six rebounds.

APSU Notably

Brittany Young, the 12th head women’s basketball coach in Austin Peay State University history, will look to pick up her first career road win when the Govs take on Butler, Saturday.

The Governors have scored 60 and 48 points in the paint in their last two outings. Austin Peay State University is averaging 43.3 points per game in the paint this season, where they are outscoring their opponents by an average of 17.3 points per game.

The Austin Peay State University defense is averaging 3.3 blocked shots per game this season, which ranks second in the OVC.

Karle Pace ranked in the OVC’s top ten in scoring each of the past three seasons at Eastern Illinois, she has led the Governors in scoring all three games this season and her 16. 3 points per game ranks fourth in the conference.

Preseason All-OVC selection Yamia Johnson ranked fourth in the league in scoring at Jacksonville State last season. This season, she has scored in double-figures in all three games and ranks seventh in the league in scoring (14.7 ppg).

Johnson is averaging 6.7 rebounds per game, which leads the Governors and ranks ninth in the OVC.

Freshman Lyric Cole is averaging 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. She ranks seventh in the OVC in field-goal percentage (.588).

Sophomore Nina De Leon Negron has already posted career highs in assists (6 vs. Pikeville) and steals (5 vs. North Alabama) this season. She is tied for the OVC lead in steals (4.0 per game).

Pace and De Leon Negron are both averaging 3.7 assists per game, they are tied for fourth in the OVC in assists this season. Ella Sawyer has also dished out three assists in back-to-back games after not recording a helper in the season opener at Evansville.

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will wrap up a three-game road trip at the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament in Boca Raton, Florida, where it will play a 1:30pm, November 26th contest against Davidson and an 11:00am, November 27th game against Tulsa.

The Governors then return to the Dunn Center to host a 2:00pm, December 12th game against Bellarmine.