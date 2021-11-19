Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting November 19th, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of building erection, crane operation for F&M Bank Arena (Montgomery County Multi-Purpose Event Center (MPEC)).

24/7, there will be full road closure for logistical construction of the F&M Bank Arena Project. The project needs to set up a crane in the road and erect the exterior precast skin system that encloses that side of the building.

The crane is sized in such a manner as to hoist the 40,000 lbs panels and place them on the building. The crane will sit in the road itself and span curb to curb. There will be daily tractor loads of precast concrete that will be lifted off each truck and installed on the building.

SR 112 and SR 76

There will be intersection improvements that include: grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls on SR 112 and SR 76. Daily from 9:00am–3:00pm, grading operations, lane closures will be intermittent.

SR 13

There will be work consisting of grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road.

Daily, from 7:00am until 5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020. Width reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

Cheatham County

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

24/7, there will be continuous closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am (including weekends), there will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for milling, paving, and striping. (mm 51- 53)

I-24

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving.

On Sunday, November 21st through Wednesday, November 24th, from 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placement and removal of the containment system on the Hickory Hollow bridge as well as final striping. Two lanes will remain open at all times. (mm 60 – 62)

The repair of the bridge on I-40 WB over the C.S.X. Railroad (LM 18.59) at mm 210

Nightly, from 8:00pm–5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be temporary intermittent lane closures on I-40 WB for partial bridge demo at 210 mile marker

The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue

Nightly, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, (including weekends), there will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Boulevard and Arlington Avenue for milling, paving and striping. (mm 216 to mm 217)

Misc. safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Avenue (mm 81.6)

On Friday, November 11th through Wednesday, November 24th (Excluding Holiday Restrictions), from 8:00pm–5:00pm, there will be lane closures at mm 81.60 on Wedgewood Avenue for signal work. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

Dickson County

The resurfacing and Bridge Repair of I-40 from East of Piney Road (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 in Dickson County from mm 168 to mm 177

Nightly, from 7:00pmpm–6:00am, (excluding Saturday), there will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations in both the EB and WB direction if the weather permits.

Hickman County / Humphreys County

The resurfacing of I-40 near SR 230 (LM 0.00) to the Hickman County Line (LM 8.03)

Daily, from 7:00am until 3:00pm, (excluding Saturday), there will be temporary daytime shoulder closures to complete punch list items and do final clean up the project.

Robertson County

I-65: Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be milling and paving operations in both North and South directions. Troopers to be utilized. Ramp Closures: Ramps to be closed nightly when activity is performed in those areas. One ramp will be closed at a time. The ramp to be operational again the following morning.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.