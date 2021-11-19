Visit Clarksville announces Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic to be played at APSU

Clarksville, TN – Tennessee’s top 88 senior football players will once again compete in Clarksville for the Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic, scheduled to be played at Austin Peay State University (APSU) on Friday, December 10th. 2021.

“This event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Clarksville to families across the state of Tennessee, many of whom have never visited before,” said Visit Clarksville Chairman Matt Cunningham. “While athletes are involved in daily practices, parents enjoy exploring the city and trying different restaurants. It’s just enough time to whet their appetite for a longer visit later.”

In 2019, TACA officials and Visit Clarksville announced a four-year contract to stage the game at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville. The contract solidifies the contest in Clarksville through the 2023 season. The 2021 TACA East-West All-Star Classic has a projected economic impact of $349,383.67 from hotel stays and visitor spending during the event.

“This event continues to be the marquee event in the state,” stated Bill Marbet, Executive Director of TACA. “College-bound athletes from Memphis, Jackson, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, and the Tri-Cities will participate in our game,” he added.

“It’s fantastic to see the return of the East-West All-Star Classic to our community. This is an opportunity to watch young athletes on the field giving their all and see future stars in action. I know as the athletes and their families spend some time in our backyard, they will feel the welcoming spirit that makes people feel right at home,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

“There’s always excitement in the air here in Clarksville when football season is in full swing and I expect the Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic to be no different,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “We’re excited to welcome and witness the state’s elite high school seniors play their hearts out at Austin Peay’s incredible facility. I encourage the Clarksville community to come out in full support for this showcase and witness all that Tennessee high school football has to offer.”

General admission tickets are $10.00 each for ages 3 and up. The kickoff for the game is set 7:00pm at Fortera Stadium. Anyone with a valid Military I.D. will receive free admission. Area high school football players who wear their high school jerseys and are accompanied by one of their coaches will be admitted to the game for free.

