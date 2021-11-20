BACH Soldiers compete in regional Best Medic Competition at Fort Bragg

Fort Belvoir, VA – U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Terrence Laisin, who is assigned to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, conducts the Standing Power Throw event during an Army Combat Fitness Test for the Regional Health Command-Atlantic 2021 Best Medic Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, November 15th, 2021.

Eleven two-soldier teams competed at the RHC-A 2021 Best Medic Competition for the opportunity to represent the region at the U.S. Army Medical Command’s 2022 Command Sgt. Maj. Jack L. Clark, Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition at Fort Hood, Texas, January 24th-28th, 2022.