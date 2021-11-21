Austin Peay State University Volleyball’s Brooke Moore named to OVC All-Tournament Team

Brentwood, TN – After leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team to the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Championship, graduate student Brooke Moore has been tabbed an OVC All-Tournament Team selection for the second time in her career, the conference announced, Saturday.

A First Team All-OVC recipient, Moore had 29 kills and a .265 hitting percentage in the Governors’ two postseason matches, adding 24 digs and a trio of blocks on the defensive end.

With her selection, Moore becomes the 24th OVC All-Tournament selection in program history and just the third player to have received the award multiple times in a career (Isabel Canedo, Kristen Stucker).

Moore had 12 kills and eight digs in Austin Peay State University’s first match of the OVC Volleyball Championship, as the Govs defeated Tennessee Tech in straight sets. The Louisville native then posted 17 kills and 18 digs – her 62nd career double-double – against Morehead State, including 10 kills in the final two sets.

Moore is the first OVC All-Tournament selection since 2018 (Stucker, Cecily Gable) and last received the award herself in 2017 after being named the OVC Tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

2021 OVC All-Tournament Team

Brooke Moore, Austin Peay

Kolby McClelland, Murray State

Maycie Welborn, Morehead State

Alison Whitten, Morehead State

Laney Malloy, Southeast Missouri

Colby Greene, Southeast Missouri

Claire Ochs, Southeast Missouri (MVP)