Sunday, November 21, 2021
Clarksville Police Department releases update on Greenwood Avenue, Donna Drive Shootings

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that both of the victims from today’s shootings have been transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The victim from Greenwood Avenue still has not been identified and is not expected to survive his injuries. The victim from Donna Drive has not been identified and is in serious condition.

Clarksville Police Detectives from the Special Operations Unit (SOU), District 1, and District 2 are actively investigating both incidents and the crime scene unit is processing both scenes. It is still unknown if the shootings are connected. This is all the information that is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Goble, 931.648.0656, ext. 5323, or CPD Detective Koski ext. 5286.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

