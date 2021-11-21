50.8 F
Clarksville
Sunday, November 21, 2021
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department report Shooting on Greenwood Avenue
News

Clarksville Police Department report Shooting on Greenwood Avenue

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 4:43pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Greenwood Avenue.

When Clarksville Police Officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim has been transported to Tennova Healthcare and their status is unknown at this time.


Greenwood Avenue is currently shut down from Kleeman Drive to Lynes Street. CPD Detectives from District 2 Criminal Investigations are enroute to the scene, there is no further information available at this time.

Previous articleSimple Thanksgiving Dinner Tips
Next articleTennessee Lady Vols Basketball gets overtime win against Texas at Thompson-Boling Arena, 74-70
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online