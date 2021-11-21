Clarksville Police Department responded to I-24 Eastbound Vehicle Crash around mile marker 8

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) assisted the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) with a two (2) vehicle crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and an SUV at mile marker 8 early this morning.

At around 2:12am, an SUV sideswiped a Semi tractor-trailer and then ran off the roadway into the trees where it caught on fire.

The driver of the SUV left the scene and Clarksville Police Officers are trying to locate him at this time.

Once CFR was able to extinguish the fire, they confirmed that there was no one else inside the SUV.

Eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane while first responders work the crash. THP is the investigating agency.