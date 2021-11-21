Marsha Blackburn Report: Demanding Answers On Joe Biden Administration’s Attack On State Medicaid Programs

Washington, D.C. – In the Build Back Broke bill, President Joe Biden prioritized billionaires over sick children, people with disabilities, and the poor. The sweeping federal overreach pushed by the Biden administration is a direct attempt to punish states like Tennessee for providing personalized care for vulnerable communities.

This week, I sent a letter requesting that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) disclose the impact of President Joe Biden’s agenda on state Medicaid programs in Tennessee, Texas, and Florida.

Challenging Joe Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

President Joe Biden’s ultimatum exacerbates issues faced by hardworking Americans by forcing workers to get jabbed or be fired. That’s why I joined the formal challenge to President Biden’s vaccine mandates.

Tennesseans are unified in our opposition to President Biden’s abuse of power, and this formal challenge represents national momentum against federal overreach.

Urging The Commerce Department To Prevent Unlawful Shipments To China

The Chinese Communist Party poses a growing threat to America’s national security. I sent a letter urging Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to act quickly to prevent unlawful shipments of prohibited products to companies like Huawei.

It is critical that the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is equipped to enforce the Department’s export control regulations.

News You Can Use

In Collierville, I was glad to have the opportunity to thank the emergency personnel who put their lives on the line to help save innocent civilians on September 23rd. We are grateful for their service and for the outpouring of support the town received during a difficult time.

Ford & SK Innovation’s investment in Haywood County is critical to fostering workforce development & economic growth in West Tennessee. I appreciated the update from County Mayor David Livingston, HTL Advantage President Mark Herbison, and local leaders as they move forward on this project.

For 200 years, Tennesseans who call Madison County home have built a legacy rooted in strong values and a commitment to helping out their neighbors. Here’s to another successful 200 years!

Marsha’s Roundup

The CBO score is in, and Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Broke’ agenda is NOT free.

Americans are paying more for groceries, gas, and nearly everything in between. Joe Biden’s reckless economic policies are to blame.

Joe Biden is putting his far-left border agenda ahead of the interests of the American people.

Joe Biden is working to undo everything that helps our border patrol agents keep our border secure.

Illegal immigration at the southern border is at an all-time high. That’s a fact that Secretary Mayorkas and President Biden can’t deny.

The Joe Biden administration’s plan to pay illegal immigrants is an insult to American taxpayers.

Last week, the Senate passed my Congressional Gold Star Family Fellowship Program Act to create a fellowship program open only to Gold Star family members so they can work within the system our servicemembers work so hard to defend.

