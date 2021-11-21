Roxy Regional Theatre presents “A Celtic Christmas” by Red River Breeze on December 12th

Clarksville, TN – Returning after a one-year hiatus, Clarksville’s own acoustic Celtic band is bringing their unique brand of Christmas cheer to the Roxy Regional Theatre at the corner of Franklin Street and First Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville for the sixth year.

Performing traditional holiday tunes and carols with a Celtic flair, Red River Breeze will present “A Celtic Christmas Returns!” at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Sunday, December 12th, 2021 at 2:00pm.

Tickets are already going quickly for this much-anticipated return to the group’s annual holiday tradition at the Roxy, with previous years’ concerts consistently selling out. This December’s concert will feature Stephanie Taylor on hammered dulcimer, concertina, and recorders; Melanie Beck on fiddle; Michaela Allemand on Irish flute and whistle; Toby Sooter on cello and vocals; David Magers on guitar, hammered dulcimer and vocals; Nate Wojciechowski on djembe and hammered dulcimer; Grace Cantrell on bodhran, bowed psaltery and guitar; and special guests, playing old favorites as well as new arrangements of ancient carols.

Red River Breeze is an acoustic instrumental group playing traditional Celtic, Renaissance, Old-Time and World music. The band, which has been in existence for over twenty years, has five albums to their name: Friday Night Favorites, Morgan’s Song, The Wren at the Window, The Bird Whisperer and The Babe of Bethlehem.

The concert will run for approximately two hours with a brief intermission. Copies of the band’s recordings will be available for purchase during intermission and following the performance.

Tickets are $15.00 and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

