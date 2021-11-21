Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball gets overtime win against Texas at Thompson-Boling Arena, 74-70

Knoxville, TN – Tying a program-record 15 blocks in a game and overcoming an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit, the No. 16/12 Tennessee women’s basketball team took down No. 12/21 Texas, 74-70, in overtime.

Junior Tamari Key’s career day resulted in the fifth triple-double in program history, while classmate Jordan Horston led the offensive charge in the Lady Volunteers’ comeback win.

Key, a 6-foot-6 center, posted the fifth triple-double in program history, scoring 10 points and adding 18 rebounds and 10 blocks. Her rebound total breezed past her previous career-high of 12 and she matched her best for blocks, tying for the second-highest tally in UT annals.

Key now has two triple-doubles and is the only player in Tennessee’s illustrious history with more than one. She posted her first last season vs. Florida (23 pts., 10 rebs., 10 blks.) on January 31st, 2021.

Horston was masterful on the offensive end for the second consecutive game, posting another banner day. The 6-2 guard led all Lady Vol scorers with 28 points, a career-high. She also pulled down a career-best 15 rebounds en route to her second double-double of the season and third of her career. Horston is averaging 22 points per game and 11.7 rebounds per contest thus far. After missing the first contest due to injury, Horston has led Tennessee in scoring in the last three outings.

Graduate Alexus Dye came through in the clutch, sinking critical free throws late in the contest and securing 13 points. The 6-0 forward swatted away four shots, a career-best in blocks.

Head coach Kellie Harper earned her seventh top-25 win as Tennessee’s head coach. It is the Lady Vols’ second-straight win over a ranked opponent, as they took care of No. 23/22 USF, 52-49, on November 15th.

The first quarter was marked by both sides going on long scoring runs. Texas jumped out to a 6-1 lead early in the game, but the Lady Vols battled back, taking a 6-0 run from the 7:44 mark to 3:42. Texas’ offense was stifled during that period, shooting 0-for-8 from the field.

The Longhorns offense wouldn’t stay quiet, though, as they rattled off six more points to jump ahead 12-7. Jordan Walker caught fire in the last 71 seconds of the period, sinking back-to-back-to-back jumpers, including the first 3-pointer the Lady Vols attempted during the game.

The second half saw back-and-forth scoring efforts. Horston led Tennessee offensively, totaling 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting in the period. She added three rebounds to match Key. The Lady Vols dominated in the paint during the first half, outscoring the Horns 16-10. Tennessee went into the locker room leading, 29-28, after the first two quarters.

Texas came out white-hot to start the third quarter, sinking 5-of-8 from the floor and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. The Longhorns limited Tennessee to 5-of-17 (29.4 percent) shooting and won the quarter, 21-10, leading by as many as 12 with 2:48 remaining in the period before the Lady Vols whittled it to 10 before the quarter ended.

The Big Orange trailed by 10 to open the fourth and was behind by as much as 11 in the stanza. The offense finally kicked into gear, though, going on a 12-2 run in the last 6:26 of the game. Tennessee collected seven points from the charity stripe, and Alexus Dye laid in the game-tying basket with 21 seconds left in the contest to send the battle of UTs into overtime.

The extra frame saw a dominant Tennessee performance on the glass, out-rebounding Texas 7-3 in the final five minutes. The Lady Vols were 6-of-8 from the free-throw line and 4-of-7 from the floor as they registered 15 points in the period. Horston capped an incredible performance with seven points and her third assist of the game.

Defensive Prowess

Tennessee has held each of its opponents this season under 40 percent shooting. Under Harper, the Lady Vols have only allowed 16 teams to shoot over 40 percent in the 60 games under her coaching.

Doing That Board Work

UT out-rebounded Texas by 15, 56-41, claiming an advantage in its fourth straight game this season. It was the third by double digits. During the Kellie Harper era, Tennessee has won the battle of the boards in 50 of 60 contests.

The Lady Vols have registered at least one double-double in each game this season (Horston – 2, Key – 2 (1 a triple-double), Dye – 1).

Never Give Up

Tennessee has staged a fourth-quarter comeback in three of its games this season. The 11-point deficit was the largest the Lady Vols erased in a win since a 13-point margin against Missouri on Mar. 5, 2020, at the SEC Tournament.

Our Time, Overtime

Harper earned her first win in overtime as the Lady Vols head coach. It was also the first overtime game in Thompson-Boling Arena since Feb. 23, 2012, when Tennessee bested Middle Tennessee, 88-81. The Lady Volunteers improved to 33-21 in overtime games in program history.

Next Up For Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball

The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team hits the road for the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will face two more Big 12 foes in Kansas on November 26th and Oklahoma State on November 27th.

Tip-off against Kansas on Friday is scheduled for 5:30pm CT.

Box Score

Texas 70, Tennessee 74

1 2 3 4 OT Total Texas 12 16 21 10 11 70 Tennessee 14 15 10 20 15 74

Texas Stats

Uni Name P Pt FG 3P FT Reb Ast St Bk PF TO Min 1 L. EBO F 9 4-10 0-0 1-3 8 0 2 0 1 0 39 11 J. ALLEN-TAYLOR G 11 5-18 1-5 0-2 4 1 3 0 4 1 41 2 A. MATHARU G 27 10-18 5-11 2-4 6 1 2 0 4 2 32 3 R. HARMON G 10 3-16 0-4 4-4 8 11 5 0 2 3 38 31 A. WARREN G 5 2-11 1-2 0-0 4 3 3 0 3 4 42 10 S. HOLLE G 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 2 0 0 1 0 1 8 25 A. CHEVALIER G 2 0-1 0-0 2-2 0 1 0 0 0 0 7 34 F. MASUDI C 4 1-1 0-0 2-2 4 0 0 0 1 0 6 35 L. LATTIMORE F 2 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 5 D. GASTON F 0 0-4 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0 4 2 9 70 26-83 7-23 11-17 41 17 15 1 21 14 31.3 30.4 64.7

Tennessee Stats

Uni Name P Pt FG 3P FT Reb Ast Stl Bk PF TO Min 2 A. DYE F 13 5-11 0-0 3-4 6 0 1 4 1 2 32 20 T. KEY C 10 4-9 0-0 2-4 18 1 2 10 5 1 39 21 T. DARBY G 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 25 J. HORSTON G 28 11-22 1-2 5-6 15 3 0 0 3 8 37 4 J. WALKER G 13 5-11 2-3 1-2 5 5 0 0 3 6 36 0 B. MILES G 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 3 1 0 0 1 3 18 1 S. PUCKETT F 6 2-6 1-2 1-2 1 1 0 0 1 2 34 13 K. GREEN F 4 0-2 0-0 4-6 1 0 1 1 1 0 19 74 27-64 4-9 16-24 56 11 4 15 15 24 42.2 44.4 66.7

Team Comparison