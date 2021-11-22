American Red Cross Says Bring Hope to the Holidays by Donating on Giving Tuesday or Giving Blood

Nashville, TN – In 2021, people in Tennessee and across the country faced great emergency needs as the ongoing pandemic exacerbated the challenges related to severe disasters, blood shortages, and global conflict.

“Our most vulnerable neighbors are facing unique and pressing struggles when crisis strikes on top of COVID-19,” Joel Sullivan, regional executive director for American Red Cross Tennessee Region said. “This holiday season, join us to provide help and hope in these difficult moments by making a financial donation or by giving blood or platelets.”

On Giving Tuesday and during the holidays, visit redcross.org to make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets. Individuals can also learn about volunteer opportunities in their area and give back in honor of American Red Cross founder Clara Barton, whose 200th birthday will be commemorated on December 25th.

Relentless Disasters Compound COVID-19 Struggles

2021 marked one of the country’s most active years for severe weather — which battered many communities still reeling from last year’s disasters. For thousands of people in need, the Red Cross launched a new major relief effort every 11 days to provide refuge, food, and care.

This year, a family displaced by a disaster in the U.S. spent an average of nearly 30 days in a Red Cross-supported emergency shelter. These extended stays were largely due to a lack of savings and community housing shortages — signs that climate-driven disasters are compounding the financial hardships of the pandemic.

Global Conflict Creates Mass Needs For Displaced Families

Around the world, massive humanitarian needs emerged in 2021 for a growing number of families displaced by the overlapping challenges of conflict, COVID-19 Coronavirus, and climate change.

This year, at the request of federal government partners, Red Cross workers from Tennessee and across the country distributed more than 2.1 million essential items — like blankets, diapers, medicine, and toys — for Afghan evacuees arriving on U.S. military bases and unaccompanied children seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

COVID-19 Strains Blood Supply For Patients

To meet the increasing needs of hospital patients, the Red Cross distributed 250,000 more blood products in 2021 than last year, until the delta variant began to spread in August.

The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34% drop in new blood donors from last year — one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients. Locally, the Tennessee Red Cross Region has experienced a 31% decrease in new blood donors this year.

As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. Blood donations are desperately needed now to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer, or sickle cell disease.

All those who come to give November 29th-December 16th will automatically be entered for the chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the epic new film The Matrix Resurrections. Plus, those who come to give November 29th-December 16th will also get a $10.00 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.*

Upcoming Blood Donation Opportunities November 22nd-December 16th

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

11/23/2021: 10:00am-3:00pm, Fort Campbell Commissary, 2606 Indiana Avenue

Todd County

Elkton

12/10/2021: 12:00pm – 6:00pm, Petrie Memorial United Methodist Church, 202 East Main Street

Trigg County

Cadiz

11/30/2021: 11:00am – 5:00pm, St Stephen Catholic Church, 1698 Canton Road

Tennessee

Cheatham County

Ashland City

12/7/2021: 1.00pm – 6:00pm, Ashland City Church of Christ, 110 Cumberland Street

Dickson County

Charlotte

12/11/2021: 9:00am – 2.00pm, Water Street Church of Christ, 501 Water Street

Dickson

12/16/2021: 2.00pm – 7:00pm, First Baptist Church Dickson, 2501 Highway 70 East

White Bluff

12/15/2021: 2.00pm – 7:00pm, White Bluff Church of Christ, 4416 Hwy 70

Humphreys County

McEwen

12/6/2021: 1:30pm – 5:30pm, McEwen Church of Christ, 9704 Hwy 70 East

Montgomery County

Clarksville

11/22/2021: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

11/23/2021: 9:30am – 1:30pm, Veteran’s Plaza – William O. Beach Civic Hall, 350 Pagaent Lane

11/24/2021: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

11/26/2021: 12:00pm – 5:00pm, Governor’s Square Mall, 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

11/29/2021: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

12/1/2021: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

12/6/2021: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

12/8/2021: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

12/13/2021: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

12/15/2021: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

White House

12/14/2021: 2.00pm – 7:00pm, Revolution Church, 3644 Highway 31W

