APSU This Week: Happy Thanksgiving from Austin Peay State University

Clarksville, TN – To celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Austin Peay State University (APSU) has no classes scheduled Wednesday-Sunday this week, and the University and Education Center will be closed on Thursday-Sunday.

Toast to the Graduate

The Transfer Honor Society will pass out mini bottles of sparkling cider to those graduating in December from 12:30pm-1:30pm Tuesday, November 23rd. People also can sign a banner to support the graduates.

‘Preserve & Protect’ at The New Gallery continues

“Preserve & Protect” – a new exhibit at The New Gallery in the APSU Art + Design building through December 10th – looks at the complex ways in which textiles, particularly garments, relay the resilience of a culture – worn for protection but also as a way to project one’s identity.

These textiles have the power to preserve but also rewrite cultural history.

Artists in the exhibit include Anangookwe Wolf, Paul Rucker, Winnie van der Rijn, Michael Sylvan Robinson, and Stephanie Syjuco.

This exhibition – which is co-curated by Michael Dickins, Austin Peay State University’s director of galleries, and Erika Diamond, assistant director of CVA galleries at Chautauqua Institution – also will be open during the next Clarksville First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm-7:30pm on December 2nd.

The exhibit and all events are free and open to the public.

A virtual tour of the exhibition is available at www.apsu.edu/art-design/thenewgallery.

For more