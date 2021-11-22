Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to observe Thanksgiving holiday, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Thanksgiving Day federal holiday, Thursday, November 25th, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, and COVID clinic, triage line, and vaccine site will be closed. BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

“Thanksgiving centers on giving thanks for what we have and the special people in our lives, said Col. Vincent B. Myers, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital commander. “I am extremely grateful to be serving as the commander of Blanchfield and to support the medical care for the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell Soldiers, Retirees and their families. It is humbling to see the overwhelming community support the communities surrounding Fort Campbell offer us.”

Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities November 26th

BACH Patient-Centered Medical Homes, family member primary care services, will consolidate services, Friday, November 26th. family members, Retirees and Soldiers enrolled to Air Assault Medical Home, Byrd Family Medical Home, Gold Army Medical Home, Screaming Eagle Medical Home and Young Eagle Medical Home will be seen by appointment in the Air Assault Family Medical Home inside the C Building of the hospital.

All Soldier-Centered Medical Homes will consolidate at LaPointe Army Medical Home. Patients needing primary care services should call the appointment line at 270-798-4677 or 931-431-4677 to book an appointment.

Also Friday, November 26th, BACH’s Behavioral Health team will consolidate services, including the Embedded Behavioral Health Clinics, to the Multidisciplinary Clinic located inside the hospital’s E Building. All other BACH specialty, surgical, and Women’s Health services, including the COVID and flu vaccine clinic at the Passenger Processing Center will be closed Friday, November 26th for the DONSA. Expectant mothers who need urgent care and are less than 20 weeks pregnant, should go to the Emergency Center. Expectant mothers who are greater than 20 weeks pregnant should go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.

BACH Pharmacy services November 26th

BACH Pharmacies will operate on a condensed schedule on the DONSA. LaPointe Pharmacy will be open 8:00am to 4:00pm Friday, November 26th. The Town Center Pharmacy will be open 8:00am to 5:00pm Friday, November 26th, and will open normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm, November 27th. Patients can request medications electronically via the TRICARE Online Patient Portal. Using the provider tab, select the Doctor Pharmacy identifying beneficiary’s provider.

COVID-19 Services available Thanksgiving Day/DONSA

BACH COVID Clinic and Testing Site will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. On Thanksgiving Day and after hours, beneficiaries may utilize TRICARE Online (TOL) or call the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273) if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 infected person. Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should call 911.

On Friday, November 26th, the COVID clinic, and testing site will remain closed for the DONSA. However, COVID triage lines will remain open Friday, November 26th and a triage nurse may schedule testing for after the COVID testing site reopens for normal operations Saturday, November 27th. To speak with the hospital’s COVID-Triage team, call 270.798.4677 (HOSP) or 931.431.4677, option 2, from 8:00am to 3:45pm, Monday – Friday and 8:00am to 11:45am, Saturday and Sunday, closed federal holidays.

“On behalf of the BACH family, I wish the Fort Campbell and surrounding communities a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving,” said Myers.