City of Clarksville to close offices for Thanksgiving Holiday

Clarksville, TN – All City of Clarksville administrative offices will close Thursday, November 25th, and Friday, November 26th, 2021 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Most City Departments, except for CDE Lightband, will close at noon Wednesday, November 24th.

City Public Safety lobbies will close at noon on Wednesday; however, dispatch and officers will be on duty as usual. All essential City services will continue throughout the holiday period.

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will close administrative offices at noon Wednesday and will remain closed Thursday and Friday. Clarksville Transit Service buses and vans will continue regular service hours on Wednesday. Buses will not run on Thanksgiving Day but will resume routine services on Friday, where bus rides will be free to all passengers for Black Friday shopping.

Clarksville Finance and Revenue Deaprtment will close at noon Wednesday at City Hall and remain closed Thursday and Friday. Property taxes may be paid at any time online at https://mss.cityofclarksville.com/css/, and at the drop box at City Hall, or by mail at P.O. Box 928 Clarksville, TN, 37041.

Clarksville City Court will close at noon Wednesday and remain closed Thursday and Friday.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department administrative offices and facilities will close at noon Wednesday and remain closed Thursday and Friday except for Swan Lake Golf Course and Mason Rudolph Golf Course; they will return to regular hours on Friday. Recreation centers, New Providence Pool, and Fort Defiance Interpretive Center will return to normal hours on Saturday.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will close at noon on Wednesday and remain closed Thursday and Friday. In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400 or the after-hours emergency line 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone, WebConnect www.clarksvillegw.com, and online bill payment feature will remain operational.

Payments may also be made in person at the Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores at the drive-up kiosk Pay Site machine located at the North Clarksville City Services Center at 111 Cunningham Lane. Customers may continue to use the payment drop box at 2215 Madison Street, available at any hour.

Clarksville Housing and Community Development will close at noon Wednesday at City Hall and remain closed Thursday and Friday. Loan payments may be paid at any time online with no credit card fees at www.cityofclarksville.com/246/Housing-Community-Development, the drop box at City Hall, or by mail at Housing & Community Development, One Public Square, Suite 201, Clarksville, TN 37040.

CDE Lightband offices will be open for regular office hours on Wednesday ad be closed Thursday and Friday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for service and bill paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Monday, November 29th, for regular hours.