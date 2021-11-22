42 F
Monday, November 22, 2021
Clarksville Police Department releases new update on Greenwood Avenue, Donna Drive Shootings

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit continue to investigate these unrelated incidents that occurred on Greenwood Avenue and Donna Drive Sunday afternoon, November 21st, 2021.

Clarksville Police would like to reach out to those residents that live in the immediate surrounding areas that have video surveillance systems. Please review them to see if they captured any suspicious activities.


The status of the victims has not changed. This is all the information that is available for release at this time.

  • Greenwood Avenue incident occurred around 4:43pm
  • Donna Drive incident occurred around 6:54pm

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Goble, 931.648.0656, ext. 5323.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

