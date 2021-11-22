Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Angela Christian graduates from TBI State Academy

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) would like to congratulate Investigator Angela Christian on graduating from the TBI State Academy.

The Academy was created as a professional and specialized training ground for Tennessee law enforcement officers who want to expand their education and training in the criminal justice field. Through the six-week course, attendees learned advanced investigative techniques, science, and strategy.

The TBI State Academy was modeled after the FBI’s National Academy, and includes coursework in the areas of leadership, constitutional law, communications intelligence, and crime scene and undercover investigations.

Candidates were nominated by their department heads and selected to attend. They are required to have five years of experience as a full-time commissioned officer at a Tennessee law enforcement agency.

“Investigator Christian has always been an asset to our agency and I’m glad she was able to attend the TBI Academy,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson. “We are grateful for our partnership with TBI and the training opportunities they provide local law enforcement.