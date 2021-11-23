23.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
101st Airborne Division update on Operation Lethal Eagle

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Commanding General J.P. McGee and Division Command Sergeant Major Veronica Knapp discuss Operation LETHAL EAGLE

101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell, KYFort Campbell, KY – 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Commanding General JP McGee’s and Division Command Sergeant Major Veronica Knapp’s update on Lethal Eagle.

The first division-wide exercise in over 20 years.

“Hello, I’m Major General JP McGee, Commanding general, the 101st Airborne Division Air assault and I’m with Division Command Sergeant Major Veronica Knapp during the month of November.

We deployed the entire division across multiple training locations with 13,000 and 65 soldiers in 2581 vehicles for a 21-day field training exercise. Operation Lethal Eagle gave small unit leaders in this division the opportunity to provide focused, realistic training free from distractions while stressing our mission command and sustainment systems.

Even though we’ll have some opportunities to see each other before the holidays, we want to wish you and yours a very Happy Thanksgiving, screaming eagles, Air Assault.”

Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor

 

