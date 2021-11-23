23.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Austin Peay State University Basketball’s Elijah Hutchins-Everett receives Second OVC Freshman of the Week Award

APSU Men's Basketball - Elija Hutchins-Everett. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's BasketballClarksville, TN – For the second consecutive week, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball freshman center Elijah Hutchins-Everett has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.  

[320left[In two road games last week, Hutchins-Everett averaged a double-double with 14.5 points and 13.0 rebounds per contest. The freshman center also shot 38.9 percent from the field and was 15-of-20 from the free-throw line.

Last Tuesday at Purdue Fort Wayne, Hutchins-Everett tallied his first double-digit rebounding performance of the season with 12 rebounds. Hutchins-Everett also had one assist and one steal in 28 minutes of action. Against Dayton on Saturday, Hutchins-Everett led the way as the APSU Govs defeated the Flyers inside UD Arena, 87-81.

Hutchins-Everett registered a career-high 25 points and a career-high 14 rebounds against the Flyers in the road victory. The Orange, NJ, native was 6-of-13 from the field against Dayton and a staggering 13-of-16 from the free-throw line. It was the first career double-double for Hutchins-Everett and the first double-double by an Austin Peay State University player since March 4th, 2021.

This season Hutchins-Everett ranks eighth in the OVC in scoring (16.3) and second in rebounding (9.8). He is the only freshman in the conference to rank in the top 10 in both statistical categories. Hutchins-Everett ranks in the top 25 in the NCAA in both free-throws attempted (30) and offensive rebounds per game (4.0).

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

