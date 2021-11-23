39.7 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment on Sycamore Drive
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment on Sycamore Drive

News Staff
By News Staff

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating an aggravated assault/reckless endangerment that occurred on Sycamore Drive earlier today, Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at around 2:07pm.

A dark-colored, four (4) door, Ford Focus drove to a residence and a short time later the residence was shot up.

The attached video shows a vehicle of interest in this incident.

The driver is described as a white female and the passenger is a white male. CPD detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and/or the occupants. There were no injuries during this incident and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Jackson, 931.648.0656, ext. 5319.

Photos of the suspects dark colored, four door, Ford Focus.
Photos of the suspects’ dark-colored, four-door, Ford Focus.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleAPSU Football’s Koby Perry named OVC Defensive Player of the Year
Next articleAPSU Football brings in record 14 All-OVC Honors
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online