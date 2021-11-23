Clarksville Police Department reports Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment on Sycamore Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating an aggravated assault/reckless endangerment that occurred on Sycamore Drive earlier today, Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at around 2:07pm.

A dark-colored, four (4) door, Ford Focus drove to a residence and a short time later the residence was shot up.

The attached video shows a vehicle of interest in this incident.

The driver is described as a white female and the passenger is a white male. CPD detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and/or the occupants. There were no injuries during this incident and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Jackson, 931.648.0656, ext. 5319.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.