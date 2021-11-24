APSU Track’s Kenisha Phillips, Mikaela Smith to Compete at Junior Pan American Games

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Track and Field senior Mikael Smith and junior Kenisha Phillips are set to compete for their respective home countries at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games, November 25th – December 5th in Cali, Columbia.

Smith will be competing for the Virgin Islands in the mile run while Phillips will be running in the 400 meters for Guyana. The prelims for the 400 meters take place on Wednesday, December 1st with the finals to follow the next day. Smith will compete in the mile run on Thursday, December 2nd.

“We’re so proud of Mikael and Kenisha. Both young ladies are dedicated to the sport, their families, and having the opportunity to represent their countries,” said APSU Track and Field head coach Valerie Brown. “It’s a pleasure having these two hard-working, success-driven young ladies a part of the Govs Track & Field and Cross-Country team. Our staff and team wish them nothing but success as they compete in their prospective events.”

Phillips dominated in her second season as an APSU Gov, winning the 200 (school-record 23.35) and 400 (53.47) at the Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships. Phillips became the first Gov to sweep the 200-400 at the same OVC Outdoor meet. Phillips earned OVC Freshman of the Year honors and made an appearance at the NCAA East Prelims, finishing 26th with a 53.63 mark.

Smith finished just off the podium at the OVC Outdoor Championships last season with a 2:13.34 mark in the 800-meter run, putting her fourth overall. Smith earned a podium spot in the 4×400-meter relay, guiding the Govs to a second-place finish at the outdoor championships.

