Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for November 24th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of November 24th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Hooch is a handsome, male, black and brown Hound mix. He is 3 and a half years old, weighs 59 pounds, is neutered and up to date on vaccinations. Hooch is looking for his forever home and because he is already neutered he can go home the same day!!! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Ashy is a young female Calico mix with the prettiest green eyes. She is up to date on vaccinations and litter trained. Ashy is looking for a family who will shower her with love and affection.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Tango is a handsome blue-eyed Seal Point Siamese mix. He is 10 months old, current on vaccinations, neutered and litter trained. He is extremely friendly, playful and high energy. He hasn’t been around too many other pets but seems to enjoy the company of the playful cats at Petsmart.

Tango is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Isabella is a charming 7-year-old female cat looking for a new home due to the unfortunate passing of her owner. Isabella is a very loving kitty. She is spayed, up to date on vaccinations, dewormed, on flea and tick prevention, and tested negative for feline leukemia. She will make a wonderful companion.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bagsby is looking for his forever family! Might that be you? He is such a delightful 16-month-old Labrador retriever mix. He is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and on Heartworm prevention. Bagsby absolutely loves any outdoor adventures, hiking or camping, and anything around water! Being a Lab mix this guy is ready for any activity. Does well with other dogs but needs a cat-free home.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Big Mac is a very special 4-year-old American Bully mix and weighs 80 pounds! He is considered special needs due to being deaf, but PLEASE don’t let this deter you since deaf dogs make wonderful companions, can learn and respond to hand signals and tend to be velcro dogs, following you everywhere! Bully breed experience is a must. Big Mac needs to be the only pet. No small children as he does startle easily.

Fully vetted, current on shots, house trained and neutered, this handsome guy can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Louie is a 1 and ½ year old adorable Dachshund mix. He is a small guy weighing about 10 pounds and is just so full of life. He is very friendly, does well with other dogs, gentle, playful and loves being with his humans. He is current on vaccinations, microchipped, and will be neutered which the Rescue will pay for. He is, for the most part, house trained and will just need to learn the routine in his new home.

You can find Louie through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Harley!! She is a very sweet, 3-year-old “surprise” mix. Harley is 40 pounds and has a mix of several breeds and has one brown eye and one stunning blue eye! Harley is up to date on all vaccinations and on the list for her spay appointment. She knows several basic commands such as sit and lay; is learning down, stay and is very quick to pick up any training. She just wants a family that will welcome her and give her all the love and attention she so deserves.

If you are interested in this sweet girl and want more information on Harley or any of the other pups, please reach out to Lisa or Viktoria at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592