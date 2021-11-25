APSU Men’s Basketball travels to Howard, Friday

Austin Peay (2-2 | 0-0 OVC) at Howard (4-2 | 0-0 MEAC)

Friday, November 26th, 2021 | 2:00pm CT

Washington, D.C. | Burr Gymnasium

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team sets its sights on the nation’s capital for a showdown with Howard University on Friday, November 26th, 2021 inside Burr Gymnasium.

Tip-off is set for 2:00pm for the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Austin Peay Series Record vs. Howard

First Meeting

About the APSU Men’s Basketball Team

Austin Peay State University enters Friday’s contest with an overall record of 2-2 and is fresh off an 87-81 victory at Dayton last Saturday. In three games on the road this season, the Govs are averaging 67.3 points per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field.

Overall, APSU is averaging 72.0 points per game with four Govs averaging in double figures.

MEAC Success

This will be the fourth game in program history against an opponent from the MEAC. The Govs are 2-1 all-time against MEAC opponents and are currently riding a two-game win streak against the conference. Austin Peay State University’s last win over a MEAC opponent came in 2019 at home against South Carolina State, 92-66.

Three For the Peay

Austin Peay State University has registered back-to-back games with double-digit three-pointers, marking the fifth time the Govs have done so since 2010. APSU had 12 threes at Purdue Fort Wayne followed by 10 at Dayton.

Career Night For Elija Hutchins-Everett

In last Saturday’s win over Dayton, freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett recorded a career-high 25 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

Hutchins-Everett was also a stellar 13-of-16 from the free-throw line in the victory over the Flyers.

Diaper Dandy

Hutchins-Everett ranks in the top 10 in the NCAA amongst freshmen in both scoring and rebounding. He is one of just three freshmen in the country to rank in the top 10 in both statistical categories. The Orange, NJ, native leads the Govs with 16.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Certified Scorer

Redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell has scored in double figures in each of the past three games. This season Stone-Carrawell is shooting a staggering 55 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from behind the three-point line.

The redshirt freshman ranks second on the APSU Govs at 14.5 points per game.

The Big Four Score

The quartet of Elijah Hutchins-Everett, Caleb Stone-Carrawell, Tariq Silver, and Cameron Copeland have accounted for 75.7 percent of Austin Peay State University’s total offense this season.

Each player is averaging in double figures through four games for the Govs.

Silver Striking Gold

Redshirt senior Tariq Silver is a staple on the court for the Govs this season, ranking fourth in the OVC at 31.8 minutes per game. Silver is also a lethal threat from long distance, ranking sixth in the conference at 2.3 three-pointers made per contest.

Inside The Numbers

Over the past five seasons, APSU is 62-16 when holding a halftime lead … since the 2010-11 season, the Govs have compiled a record of 147-79 when scoring 70 or more points … Austin Peay State University has nine newcomers on the 2021-22 squad, the sixth most in the NCAA … the Govs have made at least one three-pointer in 613 consecutive games.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Friday’s contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team heads to the Lone Star State for a showdown with TCU on Monday, November 29th. The game with the Horned Frogs marks the end of a season-long five-game road swing with tip-off for 7:00pm.

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com.