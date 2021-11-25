Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitt’s Thanksgiving Day Message for 2021

Written by Joe Pitts

Mayor of Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Thanksgiving is about gratitude. It’s about being thankful for the blessings of the past year and acknowledging our relationship with God.

As we get into the holiday season, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone in our community for the support, respect, and understanding during the challenging times brought upon by the pandemic since its initial onset almost two years ago.

Your unwavering support, sacrifice, and commitment have made our community stronger and demonstrated how resilient Clarksvillians are in the face of adversity.

In 1863, our country faced similar challenges, but in the form of a divided bloody civil war. Despite the turbulent era, however, President Abraham Lincoln sought to unify the nation during the Civil War by reminding us of the blessings and privileges of our democracy. He issued Presidential Proclamation 106, which made Thanksgiving a formal, annual holiday.

In the proclamation, Lincoln acknowledged the wounds left behind by war and appealed for the healing and restoration of the nation. And this year, I hope we all do the same, as we come together with our loved ones to pause and give thanks for the grace and kindness in our lives. It’s the challenges, after all, that we face as a whole that makes us even more grateful during times of joy and abundance.

To the backbone of our City – our first responders, City employees, and Councilmembers – thank you for going above and beyond to meet the needs of our community. Your prompt service, courage, and sacrifice doesn’t go unnoticed. Your passion for this City continues to make us the ‘Best Place to Live’ in America.

To our military community living in Clarksville and Fort Campbell, thank you for your service to defend our nation and freedom. Your presence makes our City all that much better and reminds us how blessed we are in Clarksville.

Next, I am grateful for our strong local economy, which has been recognized countless times by numerous organizations despite the challenges presented by the pandemic. As a gentle reminder, I urge you all to please buy local. We have some great local businesses with equally impressive people running those shops. When you buy local, you help stimulate our local economy, create and sustain employment opportunities, and help foster a community that cares about and invests in itself. Local businesses are often those names you see on the back of little league baseball, softball uniforms, and athletic field signs.

With that, I’d like to wish you and your family the best this holiday season.

Have a happy Thanksgiving, and God bless you.