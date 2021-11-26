40.7 F
Tech/Science

NASA Astronauts deliver Thanksgiving Message from International Space Station

NASA - National Aeronautics and Space AdministrationWashington, D.C. – Aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer shared their thoughts about spending Thanksgiving in orbit and the foods they plan to enjoy.

Vande Hei is in the midst of a year-long mission, while Chari, Marshburn, Barron, and Maurer arrived on the space station on November 11th for a planned six-month mission.


Together, they’re living and working aboard the microgravity laboratory to advance scientific knowledge and demonstrate new technologies for future human spaceflight missions

