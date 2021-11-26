101st Airborne Division tests new Stress Range during Operation Lethal Eagle

Fort Campbell, KY – During Operation Lethal Eagle I, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) assessed and validated a new stress shoot range by conducting the first iteration on November 18th, 2021.

“I think this range is going to help dramatically,” said Sgt. David Lee, a team leader from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team. “There are strength and cardio elements with the stress of shooting and for me coming from the Army where we do static ranges all day to a move, shoot, move and communicate environment I think will really help the division out.“

There are eight engagements on the range to put 101st Airborne Division Soldiers to the test. The tower engagement where each Soldier engages targets from three different heights ranging from 175 meters prone, 75 meters kneeling, and 75 meters standing. At the base of the tower the Soldier picks up a battering ram and runs to the next station.

The breach engagement is where the Soldier breaches the door with the battering ram and engages three 50-meter targets with two rounds from a window in the building.

Next, the Soldier must drag a litter to a Humvee, taking cover behind the vehicle while engaging three 50-meter targets. After the targets have been engaged, the Soldier must pick up and carry two sandbags to the next location.

At the next location, the Soldier climbs the ladder to the rooftop and uses a barrier as cover to engage three more 50-meter targets. The Soldier then climbs down the ladder and secures two ammo cans to carry to the next position.

The Soldier must then drop the ammo can to maneuver over the top of the climbing wall to secure two water cans he or she must carry to the bunkers from where he or she will engage the next three 50-meter targets.

For the eighth and final engagement, the Soldier moves to a location where he or she loads a magazine and engages with two rounds while walking toward the target.

“If you’re not in shape for one, get into shape and be the leader Soldiers want to follow,” Lee said. “Based on my interest in shooting I have participated in multiple three-gun competitions, so this is something that is familiar to me, but it helps set the example for the Soldiers as well.”

The stress shoot range is designed to make Soldiers and units in the 101st Airborne Division more lethal and prepared for future combat.

“This is what we are going to expect our Soldiers to do in combat, varied terrain, heart rate up, stressed out,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell. “If you want to talk about increasing lethality and making it super easy for our Soldiers to get out there and work on it, this is it right here.”

This range is open to all units on Fort Campbell and its focus is to prepare the Soldiers in all units to react to enemy contact with precision and speed despite the stresses of combat.