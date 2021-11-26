Series History between Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots

Nashville, TN – The Houston Oilers and Boston Patriots were charter members of the American Football League in 1960. In the league’s inaugural season, the Oilers swept both games, winning 24-10 in New England and 37-21 in Houston.

The teams met 20 times as part of the AFL (1960-69), with the Patriots earning a 10-9-1 advantage.

Upon the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the Oilers moved to the AFC Central Division, and the Patriots began to play in the AFC East. They officially became the New England Patriots in 1971.

Since 1989, the Patriots and Titans have met 14 times, and all but four of those games were played in New England.

Most recently, the Titans traveled to New England for a wild card playoff battle on January 4th, 2020. In what would be quarterback Tom Brady’s final game with the Patriots, the Titans won 20-13, as Derrick Henry established franchise records with 182 rushing yards and 204 scrimmage yards. Then-second-year head coach Mike Vrabel earned his first career postseason victory.

There have been four total postseason meetings between the organizations. The 2019 game came only two years after a matchup in the 2017 divisional round when the Titans traveled to face the top-seeded Patriots and fell by a final score of 35-14. Brady passed for 337 yards and three touchdowns, out-dueling Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (254 yards, two touchdowns).

In a 2003 AFC divisional playoff at Gillette Stadium, the Titans played what was then the coldest game in franchise history (4 degrees at kickoff) and fell to the Patriots by a final score of 17-14. The game was tied at 14 going into the fourth quarter, but Adam Vinatieri booted a 46-yard field goal with four minutes to play that would prove to be the game-winner. New England advanced and ultimately won Super Bowl XXVIII.

The last time the Patriots visited Tennessee was Week 10 of the 2018 season. Mariota’s two touchdown passes and Henry’s two rushing touchdowns helped the Titans to a 34-10 victory. The Titans never trailed in the game over that season’s eventual Super Bowl champions.

In a 1978 Divisional playoff contest, the Oilers traveled to Schaefer Stadium and advanced to the AFC Championship with a 31-14 win, courtesy of three touchdown passes by Dan Pastorini and 118 rushing yards by Earl Campbell.

Recent Games

2015 Week 15 • Dec. 20, 2015 • Titans 16 at PATRIOTS 33

Marcus Mariota is knocked out of the game in the second quarter with a knee injury, and Zach Mettenberger comes on to complete 20 of 28 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Delanie Walker scores two touchdowns. Tom Brady leads the Patriots with 267 yards and a pair of touchdown passes.

The Patriots produce five sacks and force three turnovers, including a fumble recovery for a touchdown, helping them build a 24-3 lead in the first half.

2017 Divisional Round • Jan. 13, 2018 • Titans 14 at PATRIOTS 35

The Titans’ season comes to an end in New England courtesy of a 337-yard, three-touchdown passing performance by Tom Brady. Marcus Mariota passes for 254 yards with a pair of touchdown passes to rookie receiver Corey Davis (five catches for 63 yards). The Titans take a 7-0 lead into the second quarter before the Patriots score 35 consecutive points.

Five different Patriots score touchdowns. Danny Amendola catches 11 passes for 112 yards for New England. Mariota is sacked eight times.

2018 Week 10 • Nov. 11, 2018 • Patriots 10 at TITANS 34

The Titans score 17 points in the first quarter and never trail in the contest. Marcus Mariota passes for 228 yards with touchdown passes to tight end Jonnu Smith and receiver Corey Davis. Davis totals 125 yards on seven catches. Derrick Henry rushes for two touchdowns.

The Titans’ defense shuts out the Patriots in the second half and for the game limits the Patriots to 40 rushing yards on 19 attempts. The Titans sack Tom Brady three times and hold him to a 70.6 passer rating.

2019 Wild Card Round • Jan. 4, 2020 • TITANS 20 at Patriots 13

The sixth-seeded Titans defeat the third-seeded Patriots, as Derrick Henry rushes for 182 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries. Henry sets franchise postseason records in rushing yards, rushing attempts, and scrimmage yards (204). Ryan Tannehill passes for 72 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown to tight end Anthony Firkser.

Cornerback Logan Ryan caps the win with a nine-yard interception return for a touchdown. Tom Brady and the Patriots’ offense is shut out by the Titans’ defense in the second half.