Shop Historic Downtown Clarksville during Small Business Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Several downtown shops in Downtown Clarksville are planning Holiday Sales during this Saturday’s “Small Business Saturday”.

Enjoy snacks and drinks as you shop for unique holiday gifts for everyone on your list at the “Small Business Saturday” in beautiful Downtown Clarksville.

Some of those businesses include:

Trazo Meadery

B5G1 Bottles – Now through December 23rd, guests can come in at any time for a holiday bottle bundle! Pick any 5 bottles and get the 6th one free.

Holiday Gift Baskets – Holiday gift baskets at back at Trazo! This year custom baskets can be ordered through our website at www.trazomead.com/holiday-gift-baskets and can be tailored to fit your budget! Starting at $50.00, they make fantastic gifts for anyone on your shopping list!

The small baskets come standard with a flight box, a charcuterie sample, and a selection of chocolates – and can be upgraded to include gift cards, a bottle opener or an entire bottle.

The large baskets come standard with three bottles, a bottle opener, a selection of chocolates, and a charcuterie sample – and can be upgraded to include gift cards, a flight box, or a growler of cider!

Journey’s Eye

Open 9:00am-9:00pm on Shop Small Saturday,

“A magical Christmas and Holiday shopping experience at Journey’s Eye Studio. Gift of stocking soap with over $100.00 purchase. Discount of 15% all day. Enjoy something warm to drink and sweet to eat.”

Clarksville Collection

Open 9-9 on Shop Small Saturday, free gift with any $50.00 purchase.

DBO Gallery

From t-shirts to prints to original art…everything will be 20% off!

The Copper Petal

Enjoy a FREE gift with purchase! They will also have another small business popped up in store!

River City Clay

20% off on all retail items for Small Business Saturday!

Artlink

Enjoy a pop-up shop at Artlink during Small Business Saturday. There will be 8 artisans set up inside. There will also be doing DIY t-shirt tote bag making, as well as many holiday crafts and gift wrapping for donations.

City Boy Country Life

Enjoy 15% OFF Storewide from 9:00am to 5:00pm during Small Business Saturday. Enjoy extra savings in different departments throughout the day. 9:00am to 11:00am – Extra 10% Off ALL Ornament. 11:00am to 1:00pm – Extra 10% Off ALL Serveware. 1:00pm to 3:00pm – Extra 10% Off ALL Wreaths & Garlands. 3:00pm to 5:00pm – Extra 10% Off ALL Paper Products.

Enjoy individual samplings of our CBCL Original Dip Mixes and Mulled Cider throughout the day!

Mildred & Mable’s

Enjoy “Spin-the-Wheel” discounts and additional giveaways throughout the day!