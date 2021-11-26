Tennessee Vols Basketball defeats Tennessee Tech at Thompson-Boling Arena, 80-69

Knoxville, TN – The offense surged in the second half, as the Tennessee Vols men’s basketball team took down Tennessee Tech, 80-69, Friday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols (4-1) shot 17-of-28 (.607) in the second half, including 4-of-8 (.500) from deep to propel themselves to victory. Olivier Nkhamhoua was a perfect 6-of-6 in the second half, and 8-of-8 for the game. Of his team-high 18 points, 13 came in the second half. Santiago Vescovi joined him in double-digits for the second half, draining 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting on treys.

Kennedy Chandler jolted energy into the crowd of 16,909 at Thompson-Boling Arena, throwing down a pair of breakaway dunks in the second half. The Vols jumped ahead by way of a 15-4 run spanning 7:38 in the middle portion of the second half. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield accounted for seven of those points.

After trailing at halftime, the Tennessee offense came out firing in the second half, courtesy of a pair of Vescovi 3-pointers. UT struggled from deep in the first half, only making 2-of-15 (.133) from beyond the arc. Tennessee Tech (2-4) kept pace, connecting on their first four field goals of the final half.

The Vols utilized a relentless scoring effort close to the basket to jump ahead as Tennessee outscored the Golden Eagles, 48-32, in the paint.

The Vols forced TTU into 19 turnovers. Kennedy Chandler set a season-high with five steals and has totaled eight in his last two games at Thompson-Boling Arena. Huntley-Hatfield tallied two blocks and Chandler and Fulkerson notched one.

Tennessee Tech (2-4) put together a solid ballgame, and led at the end of the first half, courtesy of a 3-pointer with less than a second left from Jr. Clay.

Nkamhoua Showing Ranges

Olivier Nkamhoua shot 2-for-2 from 3-point range on Friday, improving his season total to 6-for-8 from long range. Nkamhoua entered this season just 1-for-5 in his Tennessee career from beyond the arc.

Ves-Cah-Ve For Three

With three 3-pointers during the win, Santiago Vescovi has now made three or more 3-pointers in 20 of his 51 career games as a Vol. Vescovi is shooting .370 from beyond the arc this season.

Box Score

Tennessee Tech 69, Tennessee 80