Tennessee Vols Football takes on rival Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium, Saturday

Tennessee (6-5 | 3-4 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (2-9 | 0-7 SEC)

Saturday, November 27th, 2021 | 2:45pm CT

Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium | TV: SEC Network

Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee Vols football team concludes its regular season with an in-state rivalry game against Vanderbilt at 2:45pm CT Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

The game will also serve as Senior Day for the Vols, whose seniors will be recognized before the game.

Saturday’s contest will be televised on the SEC Network with Dave Neal (PxP), Deuce McAllister (analyst), and LVFL Andraya Carter (reporter) on the call. Kickoff is slated for 2:48pm CT.

Fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) and satellite radio (Sirius Ch. 135, XM Ch. 191, Internet Ch. 962). A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com? and the Official Gameday App

Bob Kesling (PxP), Pat Ryan (analyst), and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action, with Kasey Funderburg handling sideline duties. Big Orange Countdown begins at 1:15pm CT.

Gameday Information

For the most up-to-date information on Tennessee’s 2021 gameday policies, please visit the Tennessee Football Gameday Information page on UTSports.com. Some important information is also listed below.

Tickets and Parking

Tickets for Saturday’s game can be purchased at AllVols.com.

While Tennessee Athletics does not control prices of any tickets obtained via the secondary market, Vol fans are reminded that Vivid Seats is the only secondary marketplace with a 100 percent buyer guarantee on the validity of tickets for Tennessee home games.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early. Gates to Neyland Stadium open at 12:45pm. Fans with digital tickets are strongly encouraged to download them to their mobile devices before arriving on campus. Those with a parking permit, either printed or mobile, are asked to have their permit ready to display upon entering their parking lot.

To expedite entry into the stadium, it is recommended that each individual hold their own ticket to optimize scanning procedures. All tickets will be electronically scanned to verify authenticity. Tickets will be scanned as patrons enter the stadium, and once a ticket has been scanned, it cannot be reused by another guest.

For more information on electronic tickets, view the Mobile Tickets Video or visit our Mobile Delivery FAQ page.

Tennessee Athletics App

Fans are encouraged to download the Tennessee Athletics app, which now houses the Coca-Cola GBO Zone, allowing fans to play trivia, take part in a light show and much more. Search “Tennessee Athletics” in the Apple or Google Play Store or use this link to download: www.utsports.com/app

Gameday Events and Activities

Fan Experience Upgrades

With this year being the 100th season at Neyland Stadium, Shield-Watkins Field, Tennessee Athletics has unveiled several new, exciting fan experience enhancements for the 2021 football season. Among the new gameday enhancements are new LED stadium lights, ungraded fireworks and “I Will Give My All” signs throughout the stadium.

More info on all of the new gameday enhancements can be found HERE.

LED Lights: A vibrant, state-of-the-art LED lighting system has been installed inside Neyland Stadium. A dramatic LED light show will accentuate pregame and in-game festivities.

Fireworks: The traditional fireworks show is moving and now bigger than ever. Fireworks will now be showcased from the roof of the north end zone and the east and west skybox rooftops during pregame and following UT touchdowns and victories.

“I Will Give My All”: As fans make their way to their seats, they can participate in a similar tradition as the Volunteers who take the field. “I Will Give My All” signs have been installed above the portals entering each section of Neyland Stadium. Just as the team is reminded to “Give My All” before running through the T pregame, each fan entering the stadium is encouraged to do the same.

Vol Village: Make sure you visit Vol Village presented by Toyota for a whole new fan experience. It’s FREE for all fans with or without a game ticket. There will be live music, activities for everyone of all ages, food trucks, and more. Vol Village, located in a great spot to see the Vol Walk (begins at 12:30pm CT), and the Band March is just across from Circle Park. The Toyota Vol Village on November 27th will feature musical guest Hayden Coffman, axe throwing, face painting, tailgate games, and more! Fans can stop by from 11:15am-2:15pm CT.

Truly’s Tailgate: Truly’s Tailgate, located outside Gate 9 will open at 11:45am CT and stay open through the end of the third quarter. Any fans with tickets to the game can stop by for food and drinks during that time.

Halftime Show: The Pride of the Southland Band will before a holiday themed halftime show on Saturday.

Need To Know

Senior Day

Fans are encouraged to arrive and get to their seats early as Saturday will serve as Tennessee’s Senior Day. The Vols’ senior class will be honored before the game with the ceremony slated to begin approximately 25 minutes prior to kickoff.

Last Time Out

Tennessee scored touchdowns on its first four possessions as it dominated South Alabama by a score of 60-14 last Saturday night in Neyland Stadium. Hendon Hooker finished 17-of-20 for 273 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, while adding a 6-yard rushing score.

His 85 percent completion percentage was a career high. The Vols didn’t punt until the 8:17 mark in the fourth quarter and forced USA to punt on six of its first eight possessions. It also ended two Jaguar drives on downs and two more via safeties, a first for the program since 1989.

The Tennessee Vols held USA to 1-of-16 on third down. Velus Jones Jr. returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter, representing UT’s first since 2017. Jones (103) and Cedric Tillman (100) each went over 100 yards receiving. Defensively, linebacker Jeremy Banks led all tacklers with seven.

We’re Going Bowling!

For the 54th time in program history, UT will take part in a postseason bowl game after securing bowl eligibility with their victory over the Jaguars last Saturday. The Vols will learn their bowl destination on Sunday, December 5th. Tennessee’s 54 all-time bowl appearances would rank fifth nationally behind Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Oklahoma.



Playing Fast

A Josh Heupel specialty, Tennessee leads the nation in offensive plays per minute at 2.95. Ole Miss is second at 2.88. By comparison, the Vols averaged 2.36 a year ago, which was 58th in the FBS. UT averages 1.58 points per minute, which ranks second in the FBS (Ohio State – 1.60) and tops in the SEC. From 2018-20, Heupel’s UCF teams averaged a nation-high 3.04 plays per minute.

Tillman Nearing the 1,000-Yard Mark

Redshirt junior wideout Cedric Tillman has emerged as one of the SEC’s top receivers this season, ranking sixth in the conference with a team-high 825 receiving yards, tied for seventh with seven touchdown catches, and seventh in yards per reception (16.18). He is aiming to become just the eighth player in program history to reach 1,000 yards receiving in a season and the first since Justin Hunter (1,083) in 2012.



Tillman has recorded at least five catches in six straight games and has also caught at least one touchdown pass in five consecutive games, becoming the first Vol to achieve that feat since Josh Malone did so in the last five games of the 2016 season.

Tennessee/Vanderbilt Series History

Vols lead series, 77-32-5

Tennessee has dominated the all-time series against Vanderbilt with a 77-32-5 record. The two teams are meeting for the 115th time in a series that dates back to 1892. They have played every year since 1945.

UT has won 32 of the last 38 meetings, including the last two after a 42-17 victory in Nashville last season. The Vols’ 77 wins over the Commodores mark the second-most in program history over one opponent, behind only Kentucky (82).

About the Vanderbilt Commodores

The Vanderbilt Commodores are led by first-year head coach Clark Lea, who took over the program following a successful three-year stint as the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, where he helped lead the Fighting Irish to two College Football Playoff appearances. Vanderbilt enters Saturday’s game having lost six straight following a 31-17 defeat to Ole Miss last weekend.

Sophomore quarterbacks Mike Wright and Ken Seals have split time behind center this season, but Wright has taken over starting duties as of late.

The Fayetteville, Georgia, native has passed for 844 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions. He is also a threat on the ground, ranking second on the team with 366 rushing yards this season.

The wide receiver trio of Chris Piece (609 yards, 2 TDs), Will Sheppard (479 yards, 3 TDs), and Cam Johnson (307 yards, 4 TDs) have combined for nine of the teams 12 touchdown catches this year. Sophomore running back Rocko Griffin leads the team with 413 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, Vanderbilt is paced by junior linebacker Anfernee Orji, who leads the team with 82 tackles and is tied for ninth in the SEC with 10.5 tackles for loss. Defensive back Deshaun Jerkins and linebacker Ethan Barr have both picked off three passes this season.

The Commodores are tied for 18th nationally and rank second in the SEC with 13 interceptions on the year. Seven players have recorded an interception this season for Vandy.