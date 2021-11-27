APSU Women’s Basketball falls to Tulsa at FAU Thanksgiving Tournament, 69-61

Boca Raton, FL – Karle Pace, and Yamia Johnson each scored in double figures for the sixth-straight game, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team fell to Tulsa, 69-61, at the Florida Atlantic University Thanksgiving Tournament, Saturday, at FAU Arena.

After neither side was able to score in the first 2:04 of the contest, Austin Peay (3-3) got on the board first with a pair of Liz Gibbs free throws. Tulsa (6-0) immediately answered back with Maya Mayberry scoring the first two of her game-high 20 points to tie the game with 7:30 left in the opening quarter.

With the score tied at 6-6 and 5:10 left in the first quarter, the Govs built a 12-6 lead behind a 6-0 run that started with two of Johnson’s 11 points and was capped by Pace knocking down a triple for three of her team-high 16 points. With the lead back at five points and 40 seconds left in the quarter, Pace buried another three-pointer to give the Governors their biggest lead of the quarter, 18-10.

Tulsa was able to convert a pair of foul shots with 24 seconds left in the first quarter, but Austin Peay held an 18-12 lead after the opening ten minutes.

After a Maya Mayberry bucket opened the second-quarter scoring, Pace went on a 5-0 run all by herself, connecting on a jumper in the lane before drilling another triple to give APSU its biggest lead of the contest, 23-14, with 8:05 left before halftime.

Trailing by nine points, the Golden Hurricane responded with a 16-0 run that lasted just over five and a half minutes, building a 32-25 lead with 2:31 left before halftime. Austin Peay trimmed the deficit to five on a D’Shara Booker layup with 35 seconds on the clock, but Mayberry got the final bucket of the half and Tulsa led, 38-31, at the break.

After trading baskets to open the second half, Austin Peay State University trailed by eight after a Kasey Kidwell layup with 7:10 left in the frame. The Golden Hurricane then went on a 6-0 run and built the biggest lead of the game, 51-37, with 4:12 left in the third quarter.

Trailing by 14, Austin Peay State University closed the third quarter on an 11-2 run, with a Kidwell jumper that hung on the rim until after the horn had sounded cutting the deficit to just five points, 53-48, with 10 minutes left to play.

After an APSU run to close the third quarter, Tulsa went on a 6-0 run to open the fourth quarter and stretch their lead back to double-digits, 59-48.

Austin Peay State University was able to cut the Golden Hurricane advantage to just four points with 1:30 left in the game, but late-game foul shots allowed Tulsa to rebuild its lead and the Governors dropped their second and final game of the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament, 69-61.

The Difference

Turnovers and free throws. Tulsa scored 24 points off of 21 Austin Peay State University turnovers, while the Governors were only able to score 12 points off 15 Golden Hurricane turnovers.

Tulsa also got to the free-throw line 21 times and converted 17 attempts, the APSU Govs only got to the charity stripe eight times in the game.

APSU Notably

Karle Pace and Yamia Johnson scored 16 and 11 points, respectively, they have scored in double figures in all six games since coming to Austin Peay State University.

Pace has led the Govs in scoring a team-best four times this season.

Lyric Cole led APSU on the glass for the second-straight game and the third time this season with six rebounds.

Pace dished out five assists to lead the APSU Govs in helpers for the fourth time this season.

Ella Sawyer led Austin Peay State University with a career-high four steals.

The Governors shot over 50 percent from the floor for the second-straight game and the fourth time this season.

The Govs knocked down five three-pointers, they have made at least five triples in three-straight games.

Tulsa outscored Austin Peay State University in the paint, 38-34, the Govs are 0-3 this season when they get outscored in the paint.

The APSU Govs bench scored 25 points, it has scored at least 25 points in five-straight games.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will not take the court for 14 days before playing a December 12th contest against Bellarmine at the Winfield Dunn Center. Tip-off is at 2:00pm

After taking on the Knights, the Governors will hit the road for a December 16th contest at UNC Asheville at 4:00pm CT and a December 18th contest at Gardner-Webb at 2:00pm CT.

For news and updates on everything Governors women’s basketball, follow along on Twitter or Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.