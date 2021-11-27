Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Powell Road water outage, lane closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Powell Road from Rossview Road to the end of Powell Road for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The water outage will affect all of Powell Road including the following roads in the Rossview Place Subdivision, Rockford Subdivision, Locust Run Subdivision, and Riverbend Landing Subdivision.

Roads Affected

Powell Road

Redrock Court

Amberly Drive

Cornish Way

Brew Moss Drive

Lulworth Cove

Brigade Drive

Gentry Drive

Ellie Piper Circle

Christian James Court

Easton Drive

W. Accipiter Circle

E. Accipiter Circle

Piter Road

Colin Court

Powell Road will be passable; however, approximately 50 feet of the northbound lane at 1744 Powell Road will be closed and flaggers will alternate traffic flow through the work zone.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 12:00pm.

