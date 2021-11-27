Nashville Zoo to hold Santa Sips on Saturday, December 11th

Nashville, TN – Santa Claus is coming to the Nashville Zoo at the new adults-only, holiday-themed event on Saturday, December 11th, 2021 from 5:30pm to 9:30pm. Grab a date or some pals, and enjoy samples from your favorite beverage purveyors while dancing along to live performances of your favorite holiday tunes.

Plus, meet a few new animal friends and snap some elfies with Santa & the Grinch at this unforgettable holiday party.

Enjoy unlimited samples from several of our favorite adult beverage purveyors, including two festive specialty drinks sure to warm your spirits. Listen to live holiday music and grab a picture with the Grinch and Santa Claus. There will be food trucks and more dining options available for purchase throughout the night.

Do some holiday shopping or treat yourself and browse the Animal Art Zoo-tique for unique animal artwork and animal-themed gifts. Santa Sips will feature four animal encounters during the event. Please note, no animal habitats will be open for viewing.

Spread good tidings and cheer by bringing a new hat, gloves, or scarf to benefit Nashville’s Community Resource Center (CRC) and receive an unlimited carousel ride pass for the night. There will also be a silent auction benefiting the CRC.

General admission tickets are $80.00. Designated driver tickets are $40.00 and will not receive beverage samples. Members save $5.00 per ticket for general admission and designated driver. For each ticket purchased, $5.00 will go towards conservation. Santa Sips is for adults age 21 and over. Parking at Nashville Zoo will be free starting at 5:00pm for the event.

To purchase tickets and for more event info, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, the Zoo is a top Nashville attraction and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

