Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball has road game against TCU, Monday

Austin Peay Governors (3-2 | 0-0 OVC) at TCU Horned Frogs (4-1 | 0-0 Big 12)

Monday, November 29th, 2021 | 7:00pm CT

Fort Worth, TX | Schollmaier Arena

Clarksville, TN – Ending its season-long five-game road swing, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team travels to the Lone Star state for a pivotal match-up against TCU on Monday, November 29th, 2021. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm inside Schollmaier Arena.

APSU/TCS Series

Series Record vs. TCU: First Meeting

Watch Live

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (Ron Thulin – PBP, Colin Boddicker – Color)

About the Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Team

Austin Peay State University is riding a two-game win streak heading into Monday’s contest after defeating Howard on the road, 69-67. The Govs are scoring 71.4 points per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field.

On the road, the APSU Govs have a 2-2 record and are averaging 67.8 points per game.

APSU Govs Against The Big 12

The Govs are 2-8 all-time against opponents from the Big 12 conference. It is APSU’s first game against a Big 12 opponent since squaring off with West Virginia back in 2019. The Govs seek their first win over a Big 12 opponent since defeating Texas Tech, 69-68 in 1990.

Power Moves

APSU seeks their first win over a Power Five opponent since defeating in-state foe Tennessee, 74-70 on December 10th, 2011.

Diaper Dandy

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett ranks in the top 10 in the NCAA amongst freshmen in both scoring and rebounding.

He is one of just three freshmen in the country to rank in the top 10 amongst freshmen in both statistical categories.

We Got The Three’s, Three’s, Three’s

Shooting 38.7 percent from behind the three-point line this season, Austin Peay State University ranks second in the Ohio Valley Conference. ASPU also leads the OVC with 9.2 three-pointers made per game.

Leader On The Glass

Hutchins-Everett leads the conference at 9.8 rebounds per game. He also leads the OVC with 4.0 offensive rebounds per game while ranking third in the OVC at 5.8 defensive rebounds per game.

Quartet Of Scorers

The foursome of Elijah Hutchins-Everett, Caleb Stone-Carrawell, Tariq Silver and Cameron Copeland are all averaging in double figures through five games this season.

The four Govs have accounted for 76.2 percent of Austin Peay State University’s scoring.

Certified Scorer

Redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell has scored in double figures in each of the past four games. Stone-Carrawell ranks third on the team at 13.6 points per game.

Brotherly Love

It will be the first collegiate match-up between brothers DJ Peavy (APSU) and Micah Peavy (TCU).

Full Story HERE.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Govs begin the month of December inside the Winfield Dunn Center, squaring off with Milligan on Sunday, December 5th. It will be the first home game for the Govs since November 9th.

