Legal Aid Society to give Facebook Live Event to address Food Insecurity on GivingTuesday

Nashville, TN – Legal Aid Society will host a Facebook Live-A-Thon on Tuesday, November 30th, to educate the community about the realities of hunger and food insecurity in Tennessee while inspiring generosity as part of the global GivingTuesday movement.



Currently, 905,090 Tennesseans face hunger, according to Feeding America, causing families to make trade-offs between satisfying important basic needs, such as housing or medical bills, and purchasing nutritionally adequate foods. Legal Aid Society helps address food insecurity by assisting clients across Middle Tennessee with accessing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, which provide nutritional assistance to children and families.





Check out Legal Aid Society’s Facebook page ( facebook.com/lasmtc ) between 9:00am and 5:00pm November 30th for meaningful interviews with donors, staff, volunteers and clients about food insecurity and the impact of Legal Aid Society’s work across Middle Tennessee.“Although food insecurity is a challenge for many of our neighbors every day, this time of year makes a tough situation even harder. Cold weather can make it difficult for older people to travel to food pantries, and the closing of schools for winter break leaves many families without a regular source of meals for their children,” said DarKenya Waller, executive director of Legal Aid Society.

“We hope that this Facebook Live event will be educational about this ever-present need that exists in our community, and even motivational for those in a position to donate financially,” Waller stated.



GivingTuesday, launched in 2012, is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Over the past nine years, it has grown into a global effort that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity — not just on November 30th, but throughout the year.



People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday — such as helping out a neighbor or stranger, showing up for an issue or person we care about, or giving to specific charities. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets billions of impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for what matters to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.



“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”



For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (facebook.com/GivingTuesday), or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter. To donate or learn more about the Legal Aid Society, visit www.las.org.

About Legal Aid Society

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands advocates for fairness and justice under the law. The nonprofit law firm, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020, offers free civil legal representation and educational programs to help people in its region receive justice, protect their well-being and support opportunities to overcome poverty.

It serves 48 counties from offices in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Oak Ridge and Tullahoma. Legal Aid Society is funded in part by United Way.

Learn more at www.las.org or by following the firm on Facebook.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.



Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe.