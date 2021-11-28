Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots last Meeting

Nashville, TN – During the 2019 playoffs on Wild Card Weekend, the Titans traveled to New England and defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots by a score of 20-13.
RB Derrick Henry set the franchise’s single-game postseason record with 182 rushing yards and one touchdown on 34 carries, while the defense shut out the Patriots in the second half.
The drive culminated in a 36-yard field goal and an early 3-0 lead. The Titans responded on their own opening possession with a scoring drive to take the lead. QB Ryan Tannehill engineered a 12-play, 75-yard drive that featured a combined 49 rushing yards by Henry before Tannehill connected with TE Anthony Firkser for a 12-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead.
On the ensuing New England possession, the Patriots came back with a 10-play scoring drive. Patriots RB Sony Michel contributed a 25-yard rush and White added a 14-yard gain to help move the chains, before Patriots WR Julian Edelman collected a five-yard touchdown on a jet sweep. New England went ahead, 10-7.
Later in the second quarter with New England in the red zone, the Titans’ defense orchestrated an impressive goal-line stop to force the Patriots to settle for a field goal. On New England’s first down at the Tennessee one-yard line, Michel was stopped for a loss of one by LB Rashaan Evans.
Next, Patriots RB Rex Burkhead was halted after a gain of one on second down, and on third down, Michel was pushed back for a loss of two yards again by Evans. New England was forced to kick a 21-yard field goal to extend the lead, 13-7.
On the following Tennessee possession, the Titans retook the lead on a seven-play scoring drive. Henry accounted for all 75 yards on the drive that culminated in Henry’s one-yard rushing score and a 14-13 Titans lead heading into halftime.
In the fourth quarter, with the Titans still leading by one point, New England took possession of the ball at their own one-yard line. With 15 seconds remaining, Brady dropped back to pass but the ball was intercepted by CB Logan Ryan and returned for a nine-yard touchdown to seal a Titans victory. Tennessee advanced to the divisional round with a 20-13 win at New England.
Box Score
2019 Wild Card Weekend: Titans 20, Patriots 13
Saturday, January 4th, 2020 | 7:25pm CT | Gillette Stadium
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Tennessee
|7
|7
|0
|6
|20
|New England
|3
|10
|0
|0
|13