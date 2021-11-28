Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots last Meeting

Nashville, TN – During the 2019 playoffs on Wild Card Weekend, the Titans traveled to New England and defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots by a score of 20-13.

RB Derrick Henry set the franchise’s single-game postseason record with 182 rushing yards and one touchdown on 34 carries, while the defense shut out the Patriots in the second half.

New England got on the board on their opening possession as Patriots QB Tom Brady led his team on an eight-play, 57-yard scoring drive that included a 21-yard pass to Patriots TE Ben Watson and a 29-yard catch by Patriots RB James White.

The drive culminated in a 36-yard field goal and an early 3-0 lead. The Titans responded on their own opening possession with a scoring drive to take the lead. QB Ryan Tannehill engineered a 12-play, 75-yard drive that featured a combined 49 rushing yards by Henry before Tannehill connected with TE Anthony Firkser for a 12-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead.

On the ensuing New England possession, the Patriots came back with a 10-play scoring drive. Patriots RB Sony Michel contributed a 25-yard rush and White added a 14-yard gain to help move the chains, before Patriots WR Julian Edelman collected a five-yard touchdown on a jet sweep. New England went ahead, 10-7.

Later in the second quarter with New England in the red zone, the Titans’ defense orchestrated an impressive goal-line stop to force the Patriots to settle for a field goal. On New England’s first down at the Tennessee one-yard line, Michel was stopped for a loss of one by LB Rashaan Evans.

Next, Patriots RB Rex Burkhead was halted after a gain of one on second down, and on third down, Michel was pushed back for a loss of two yards again by Evans. New England was forced to kick a 21-yard field goal to extend the lead, 13-7.

On the following Tennessee possession, the Titans retook the lead on a seven-play scoring drive. Henry accounted for all 75 yards on the drive that culminated in Henry’s one-yard rushing score and a 14-13 Titans lead heading into halftime.

In the fourth quarter, with the Titans still leading by one point, New England took possession of the ball at their own one-yard line. With 15 seconds remaining, Brady dropped back to pass but the ball was intercepted by CB Logan Ryan and returned for a nine-yard touchdown to seal a Titans victory. Tennessee advanced to the divisional round with a 20-13 win at New England.

Box Score

2019 Wild Card Weekend: Titans 20, Patriots 13

Saturday, January 4th, 2020 | 7:25pm CT | Gillette Stadium