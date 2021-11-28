44 F
Sunday, November 28, 2021
TWRA announces Young Sportsman Squirrel Hunt to be held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge, December 18th

TWRA to hold Young Sportsman Squirrel Hunt on Saturday, December 18th at the Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will hold a Young Sportsman Squirrel Hunt at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County on Saturday, December 18th, 2021.

There is no cost to participate in the hunt for youth ages 6-16. This hunt will replace the hunt that was held in February at the refuge.

The hunt will be limited to 30 participants. Breakfast and lunch will also be furnished. The day will begin with breakfast and a mandatory safety talk at 6:00am. The hunt starts at 7:00am and lunch will be available at noon.


Interested hunters may register through the TWRA website at:

http://license.gooutdoorstennessee.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=43056

 For more information, contact Donald Hosse, TWRA Wildlife Education Program Coordinator at

