APSU Men’s Basketball falters at TCU, 68-51

Fort Worth, TX – Wrapping up the month of November, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team fell on the road to TCU, 68-51 on Monday night inside Schollmaier Arena.

The APSU Govs had two scorers in double figures led by redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. It’s the fifth straight game Stone-Carrawell has scored in double figures as the redshirt freshman also tallied two rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes of action.

Behind Stone-Carrawell was redshirt senior Tariq Silver with 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field. Silver was also 3-of-10 from behind the three-point line to go along with three rebounds and a team-high five assists. It’s the fourth game this season Silver has registered at least three from long distance.

Nine of the 10 players that saw the court for the Govs scored as freshman Drew Calderon and redshirt freshman Corbin Merritt scored five points each off the bench. Merritt also led the team with seven rebounds, just three shy of his career-high. The trio of Cameron Copeland, Elton Walker, and DJ Peavy each had four points along with Chandler Clements adding two points.

As a team, the APSU Govs shot just 35.8 percent from the field and was 7-of-28 from behind the three-point line and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. APSU was outrebounded 51-30 with TCU holding a 22-7 advantage on the offensive glass. The Govs recorded 20 points off the bench against the Horned Frogs and registered 14 fast-break points to TCU’s four.

The APSU Govs grabbed the first basket of the game on a backdoor cut from Stone-Carrawell before going scoreless the next four minutes as TCU jumped out to an early 6-2 lead. Stone-Carrawell scored the first six points for the Govs as TCU widened its lead to 11-6 at the 12-minute mark of the first half. Halfway through the first half, the Govs trimmed the TCU lead down to four after four straight points from Copeland.

However, the Horned Frogs rallied midway through the first half, connecting our four straight field goals to earn a double-digit lead at 28-18 with 6:45 remaining. A 6-0 run for TCU gave the Horned Frogs a 34-21 lead with 3:36 left before the Govs ended the half on a 5-0 run to trim the deficit down to 34-26 at halftime. APSU held TCU scoreless the final 3:36 of the first half as TCU missed its final four field goals.

After trading baskets to begin the second half, TCU embarked on a 17-1 run over six minutes to gain a 51-30 advantage with 13:45 remaining. At the halfway point of the second half, both squads went scoreless from the field for over two minutes as the Govs trailed 56-35 at the halfway point.

APSU continued to battle and used a 6-0 run to cut the lead down to 58-41 with just over seven minutes remaining. That was as close as the Govs got as a three-minute scoring drought lifted the TCU lead back to 19 with five minutes remaining.

Down the stretch, TCU went just 2-of-12 from the field as Austin Peay State University saw their two-game win streak snapped in a 68-51 road loss.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Ending its five-game road swing, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team will return home on Sunday, December 5th for a match-up with Milligan College. It will be the Gov’s first home game since the season opener on November 9th. Tip-off is set for 2:00pm inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Box Score

Austin Peay 51, TCU 68