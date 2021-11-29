50.8 F
APSU this Week: 12th Annual Christmas with David Steinquest and Friends Concert

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The 12th Annual Christmas with David Steinquest and Friends concert – this year named “We Need a Little Christmas” – is at 7:30pm Friday, December 3rd, at the Mabry Concert Hall.

The evening will feature Steinquest’s holiday band, made up of Allison Steinquest, vocals; Paul Carrol Binkley, guitar and vocals; Trey Andrews, vocals and guitar; Laura Epling, violin and vocals; Kevin Madill, piano; Tony Nagy, bass; Sam Campbell, drums; David Steinquest, percussion; and the APSU Percussion Ensemble.

The concert includes Christmas standards like “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “T’was the Night Before Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”

As always, the show will have a homey atmosphere with the stage set up like a living room, complete with Christmas decorations.

Tickets are $5.00 or two cans of food (donated to Loaves & Fishes). Food should be delivered to Music/Mass Communication Building, Room 139.

For tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/APSUMusic

Pre-Cram Jam to help you cope with finals

If you’re feeling overwhelmed and anxious, stop by the Pre-Cram Jam from 11:00am-4:00pm Tuesday, November 30th, in Morgan University Center Rooms 308, 310, and 312.

The event will include yoga, spa stations, light refreshments and offer coping strategies to get through the next few weeks.


Ready for the Holidays?

Austin Peay State University clubs and organizations are celebrating the holidays. Here are some of the events happening this week:

‘Preserve & Protect’ at The New Gallery continues

Some of Anangookwe Wolf's work.
Some of Anangookwe Wolf’s work.

“Preserve & Protect” – a new exhibit at The New Gallery in the APSU Art + Design building through December 10th – looks at the complex ways in which textiles, particularly garments, relay the resilience of a culture – worn for protection but also as a way to project one’s identity. These textiles have the power to preserve but also rewrite cultural history.

Artists in the exhibit include Anangookwe Wolf, Paul Rucker, Winnie van der Rijn, Michael Sylvan Robinson, and Stephanie Syjuco.


This exhibition – which is co-curated by Michael Dickins, Austin Peay State University’s director of galleries, and Erika Diamond, assistant director of CVA galleries at Chautauqua Institution – also will be open during the next Clarksville First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm-7:30pm on December 2nd.

The exhibit and all events are free and open to the public.

A virtual tour of the exhibition is available at www.apsu.edu/art-design/thenewgallery.

